E96bSTQWUAkjDFW.jpg

The Silver Creek boys' tennis team took home the title at Saturday's New Albany Invitational. 

 Photo from Twitter

NEW ALBANY — Silver Creek took home the title at Saturday's New Albany Invitational. 

The Dragons captured three of the five positions to finish first. Austin was the team runner-up while the host Bulldogs took third and Providence finished fourth in the eight-team event. 

For Silver Creek, Grant Miller won at No. 1 singles while freshman Samuel Harris triumphed at No. 2. Meanwhile the Dragons' No. 2 doubles duo of Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson also were victorious. 

Junior Jacob Kaiser won at No. 3 singles for the Pioneers. 

.

NEW ALBANY INVITATIONAL

Final team standings: 1. Silver Creek, 2. Austin, 3. New Albany, 4. Providence, 5. Scottsburg, 6. Lanesville, 7. Eastern, 8. South Central.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you