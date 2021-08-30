NEW ALBANY — Silver Creek took home the title at Saturday's New Albany Invitational.
The Dragons captured three of the five positions to finish first. Austin was the team runner-up while the host Bulldogs took third and Providence finished fourth in the eight-team event.
For Silver Creek, Grant Miller won at No. 1 singles while freshman Samuel Harris triumphed at No. 2. Meanwhile the Dragons' No. 2 doubles duo of Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson also were victorious.
Junior Jacob Kaiser won at No. 3 singles for the Pioneers.
NEW ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Final team standings: 1. Silver Creek, 2. Austin, 3. New Albany, 4. Providence, 5. Scottsburg, 6. Lanesville, 7. Eastern, 8. South Central.
