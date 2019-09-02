NEW ALBANY — Silver Creek won the two-day New Albany Invitational that wrapped up Saturday.
The Dragons tallied 45 points while the host Bulldogs were second with 34. Providence took third with 26 points.
Silver Creek won the brackets in Nos. 1 and 2 singles as well as No. 2 doubles. At No. 1 singles, Grant Miller defeated New Albany's Mitchell Meyer 6-0, 6-4 in the final while Lucas Densford downed Scottsburg's Cole Atha 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 at No. 2 singles. At No. 2 doubles, Jarrett Garr and Colton Young outlasted Providence's Gavin Galligan and Jacob Kaiser 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 in the No. 2 doubles final.
Meanwhile the host Bulldogs won No. 3 singles, where freshman John Fulmer triumphed 6-3, 6-1 in the final.
"We played pretty well," New Albany coach Adam Peden said. "Mitchell Meyer gave Grant Miller all he could handle in the [number] one singles final and our freshman, John Fulmer, dominated all the through the [number] three singles bracket."
Providence took home the title at No. 1 doubles.
NEW ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 45; 2. New Albany 34; 3. Providence 26; 4. Austin 24; 5. Scottsburg 20; 6. Lanesville 18; 7. Eastern 16; 8. South Central 7.
No. 1 singles: Final — Grant Miller (SC) d. Mitchell Meyer (NA) 6-0, 6-4. 3rd — Providence d. Eastern 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.
No. 2 singles: Final — Lucas Densford (SC) d. Cole Atha (S) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0. 3rd — New Albany d. South Central 6-3, 6-0.
No. 3 singles: Final — John Fulmer (NA) d. Austin 6-3, 6-1. 3rd — Connor Fleming (E) d. Josiah French (SC) 1-6, 6-1, 10-6.
No. 1 doubles: Final — Providence d. Scottsburg 6-0, 6-1. 3rd — Austin d. Lanesville.
No. 2 doubles: Final — Jarrett Garr-Colton Young (SC) d. Gavin Galligan-Jacob Kaiser (P) 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. 3rd — New Albany d. Austin 4-2, 4-0.
