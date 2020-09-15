While one sectional streak ended last season, three others continued.
Borden edged the host Dragons 3-2 in last year’s Silver Creek Sectional final to end their 29-year reign. Meanwhile, Floyd Central, New Albany and Jeffersonville all won their sectionals, extending their streaks to 33 in a row, 16 in a row and 13 in a row, respectively.
With the sectional right around the corner, it’s time to take a look at all the local teams, as well as six area players to watch for the remainder of the regular season and into the postseason.
GABE CORA, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior is the only returning starter for the Highlanders, who went 23-5 last year, which included their 36th sectional title (33rd in a row) and 25th regional title before losing 4-1 to Columbus North in the semistate.
Cora went 20-2 last season, while playing primarily No. 2 singles for Floyd, en route to earning All-Hoosier Hills Conference honors as well as garnering All-State honorable mention from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
“This year we are expecting a lot from Gabe, not just since he is playing No. 1 singles but he’s our only returning varsity player from our sixth-ranked team last season,” Floyd Central coach Nick Roby said. “From playing varsity on a fourth-and sixth-ranked team the last two seasons he knows what is expected at each practice and match. His leadership will be key this season to help and encourage our new JV and varsity players. We are very proud of Gabe and all that he has done for this tennis program and school.”
CALEB DOSS, CAI
The former Floyd Central transfer had a solid junior season while playing No. 1 singles for the Warriors.
“I expect Caleb will do very well this year,” Christian Academy coach Marty Hope said. “He and I have sat down and talked about his goals he wants to reach. We have been practicing for him to achieve these goals. As this being his senior year Caleb has really stepped up to be the leader of the team on, and off, the court. His goal is for the team to reach its goals, and not just his individual goals.”
Doss is unbeaten through the Warriors’ first five matches of the season.
“What makes Caleb Doss a good player is his ability to make you play his game and not be able to play your game,” Hope said. “He is quick to the net and quick to get back if he needs to. He has a good serve and can read the court well.”
GRANT MILLER, SILVER CREEK
The junior went 18-5 last year while playing No. 1 singles for the Dragons and advanced to the individual regional tournament on his way to garnering All-State honorable mention from the IHSTECA.
He has been slowed at the start of this season by a foot injury and is still working his way back into shape, however, he “is still able to take command on the court and dictate the style of play,” according to Creek coach Ben Ahlbrand.
“He likes to mix things up groundstroke wise, and has improved his net game in the offseason to become a threat there as well,” Ahlbrand added. “Grant is a workhorse. He spends a lot of hours on court trying to better his game, and he uses that mentality to outwork many of his opponents.”
MITCHELL MEYER, NEW ALBANY
The senior is coming off a successful junior year playing No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs.
"I expect Mitchell to continue to be the heartbeat of our team," New Albany coach Adam Peden said. "Mitchell has been our emotional leader all year, as well as our leader on the courts. Mitchell’s all-court game has made him one of the toughest players to prepare for in our area. My expectation for Mitchell going forward is all-conference and all-district."
GRANT PARADOWSKI, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior went 16-8 while playing No. 1 singles last year on his way to earning All-State honorable mention from the IHSTECA.
“This is the third year in a row he’s been at No. 1 singles on our team,” Jeff coach Curt Roehm said. “He’s really working on taking his game to the next level, as far as his aggressiveness. He’s always been kind of a counter-hitter, but now he’s trying to add some aggressiveness to his game. He wants to play at the next level, so he’s trying to get the eye of the college coaches, it’s kind of reignited his fire to get better. I think he’s really adopted the role of the No. 1 singles player this year. He’s a super-smart kid, he knows how to win, knows what it takes to win and can pull off all the shots.”
CHARLEY WILLIAMS, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior went 18-6 last season, while playing No. 1 doubles for the Red Devils, on his way to earning All-State honorable mention from the IHSTECA.
“He’s played No. 2 singles some this year and he’s played No. 1 doubles some this year, we really haven’t figured out quite where he’s going to fall in the (sectional) lineup, but for the time being he’s at doubles,” Roehm said. “He’s long and athletic and he has just this way of hitting highlight shots. There are shots that you think he’s not going to be able to get to and all of the sudden he’s so lanky he’s getting to balls and putting them away. He’s got a big serve and he brings lot of energy, so I love him at doubles, but on the singles side he’s an extremely solid two. I think I’d put him up against anybody in the state at two. He’s just a terrific player and very coachable.”
TEAM-BY-TEAM PREVIEWS
BORDEN
• HEAD COACH: Josh Nale (third season).
• LAST SEASON: 16-4 (4-0 in the Southern Athletic Conference); won first-ever sectional, beating host Silver Creek 3-2, before losing 5-0 to Floyd Central in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Mason LaGrange (No. 1 singles), Sterling Mikel (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Zane Stotts (Sr.), Ryan Adams (Sr.), CJ Colley (Sr.), Mason Carter (Jr.), Kaden Holmes (Jr.), A.J. Agnew (So.), Branson Wagoner (So.), Dylan Thompson (Jr.), Connor Holmes (Jr.), Gavin Gentry (Jr.), Dylan Phan (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Kasym Nash (Fr.), Gunner Jones (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Braves had their best season ever in 2019. They're trying to build off of that this fall. Carter has moved up to No. 1 singles and Holmes to No. 2. Agnew, meanwhile, has moved from No. 1 doubles to No. 3 singles.
• NALE SAYS: "We are coming off a great 16-4 season last year. We won our second straight conference championship and the school's first boys' tennis sectional championship. We are looking to follow up on that success again this year."
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Scott Matthews (eighth season).
• LAST SEASON: 13-5 (8-1 in MSC); lost 5-0 to Borden in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURE: Chase Wray (No. 1 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Michael Gillooly (Sr.), Eric Wigginton (Sr.), Carter Getz (Sr.), Clayton Rothbauer (Sr.), Brandon Broady (Jr.), Alex Wright (Jr.), Nate Smith (Jr.), Jacob Whitten (Jr.), Dawson Boyd (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Nick Broady (Fr.), Jackson Shearer (Fr.), Ryan Sipes (Fr.), Jackson Snelling (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pirates return six of their top seven players from last year's sectional lineup, including Gillooly at No. 1 singles and Wright at No. 2, while welcoming in a solid freshman class.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
• HEAD COACH: Marty Hope (first season).
• LAST SEASON: 7-5; lost 3-2 to Lanesville in the first round of the New Albany Sectional.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Caleb Schultz (No. 2 singles), Bryce Jenkins (No. 3 singles), Andrew Gallman (No. 2), Chris Burke (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Caleb Doss (Sr.), Sam Wright (Sr.), Ethan Sanders (Jr.), Myles Morgan (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Erin Muniz (Sr.), Brady Dunn (Jr.), Nathan Whitten (Jr.), Leyton Pevlac (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Warriors return four players from last year's sectional lineup, led by Doss at No. 1 singles and Morgan and Sanders at No. 1 doubles.
• HOPE SAYS: "Both of our losses (so far this season) were really close to being wins, we just couldn’t get the close-out we wanted. I'm really excited to see how the season finishes out with all the crazy things with all the teams having to work around with this pandemic."
CLARKSVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Steve Welcher (11th season).
• LAST SEASON: 6-9 (4-5 in MSC); lost 5-0 to Providence in the Jeffersonville Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Dakota Capps (No. 2 singles), Jacob Cummings (No. 1 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Elijah Dowell (Jr.), Aidan Craig (Jr.), Terry Morgan (Jr.), Ethan Neal (So.), Jalen Reyer (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMER: Saul Tatum (So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Generals returned five players from last year's sectional lineup after Capps and Cummings elected to play football this year. However they lost Dowell, their No. 1 singles player, in early September after he was seriously-injured in a car accident.
• WELCHER SAYS: "I think we've got a pretty decent team. We're going to miss (Dowell) terribly, but we'll make some adjustments and we'll be competitive by the end of the year. It's next man up kind of thing, unfortunately."
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Nick Roby (first season as boys' coach).
• LAST SEASON: 23-5; won its 36th sectional (33rd in a row) and 25th regional before losing 4-1 to Columbus North in the semistate.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Connor Mason (No. 1 singles), Jake Thompson (No. 3 singles), Eric Whitehouse (No. 1 doubles), Alex Poe (No. 1 doubles), Joe Lincoln (No. 2 doubles), Aaron Seay (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Gabe Cora (Sr.), Cole Anderton (Sr.), Isaac Anderton (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Nolan Witsman (Sr.), Colin Jacobi (Jr.), Landon Hodges (Jr.), Braden Poe (So.), Ben Lammert (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Highlanders lost six of seven starters from a team that won the program's 33rd consecutive sectional title and 25th regional crown. Cora, who went 20-2 last year and was All-HHC and All-Star honorable mention All-State, is the only returning starter.
• ROBY SAYS: "We are a fairly new team with only having one varsity player returning, but all of our players are ready to step up. I just hope everyone — not just our team — can stay healthy so we can have a full season. We are just excited to be able to travel and play different opponents, rather than just competing with ourselves."
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Seth Caudill (eighth season).
• LAST SEASON: 12-2 (3-1 in SAC); lost 4-1 to the host Dragons in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Zidon Coats (No. 1 singles), Drew Lindley (No. 2 singles), Dawson Hope (No. 1 doubles), Xavier Coats (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Zerach Coats (Jr.), Sam Guernsey (Jr.), Taylor Guthrie (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Gabe Ramsey (Sr.), Corey Vanover (Sr.), Carson Conrey (So.), Eli Kleinert (So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Hornets look for improvement in spite of losing four starters from last year's sectional lineup. Zerach Coats, who went 18-1 while playing mostly No. 3 singles last year, has moved up to No. 1 singles. Guernsey (10-9) at No. 1 doubles and Guthrie (13-6 at No. 2 doubles) also return with winning records from last season.
• CAUDILL SAYS: "We have a good mix of athleticism, skill and competition within the team that should keep us competitive in matches all year long. Our goals never change, we want to win conference and give ourselves a chance to win a sectional title."
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Curt Roehm (fifth season).
• LAST SEASON: 14-4. The Red Devils won their 13th straight sectional title before losing 5-0 to Floyd Central in the Silver Creek Regional final.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Jared Wells (No. 2 singles), Joey Zelli (No. 1 doubles), Adam Crawford (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Grant Paradowski (Sr.), Charley Williams (Sr.), Paul Asplund (Sr.), Max Fisher (Jr.), Alex Kelley (Jr.), Jaden Wells (So.), J.J. Boyles (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Bryce Vernon (Sr.), Vaugndez Baynes (Jr.), Jordan Wells (So.), Reggie Ellis (So.), Eli Cochrum (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Red Devils return three starters from the team that won its 13th straight sectional title before falling to Floyd in the regional final. Paradowski returns at No. 1 singles, as does Williams at No. 1 doubles. Fisher, who was injured almost all of last season, steps in at No. 2 singles.
• ROEHM SAYS: "With a good amount of experience coming back and strong senior leaders we are pushing for another sectional title and a crack our first HHC title in five years."
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Adam Peden (third year).
• LAST SEASON: 5-9. The Bulldogs won their 16th straight sectional title before losing 5-0 to Jeffersonville in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURE: Gavin Hamilton (No. 1 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Mitchell Meyer (Sr.), Lukas Knoy (Sr.), Isaac Saegesser (Sr.), Noah Johnson (Jr.), Isaac Minton (Jr.), John Fulmer (So.), JT Zimmerman (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Blaine Hamilton (Fr.), Ben Seigel (Fr.), LaMon Tyler (Fr.), Malik Smith (Fr.), Wilder Lorch (Fr.), Preston Blackman (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs return six of their seven players from last year's sectional and regional lineup. "We have a lot of experience returning from last season and we are also looking to incorporate a number of freshman that have potential," Peden says. Meyer (No. 1), Fulmer (No. 2) and Zimmerman (No. 3) return in singles while Johnson (No. 1), Knoy (No. 2) and Minton (No. 2) are back in doubles.
• PEDEN SAYS: "I’m looking for at least a sectional title this year and with a couple of breaks our way, compete to bring the regional title home too."
NEW WASHINGTON
• HEAD COACH: Logan Miles (first season).
• LAST SEASON: The Mustangs lost 5-0 to the host Red Devils in the Jeffersonville Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: AJ Walter (No. 1 singles), Sam Stricker (No. 2 singles), Garrett Wilson (No. 1 doubles), Jack Giltner (No. 1 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYER: Colin Brown (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Hunter Eurton (Fr.), Kelly Fieldhouse (Fr.), Gage Snow (Fr.), Easton Nichols (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Mustangs only return Brown, their No. 3 singles player, from last season's squad.
• MILES SAYS: "I have an extremely young team this year. My goal for them is to come focused, ready to compete and motivated to try and get a little better every day."
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Scott Gurgol (14th season).
• LAST SEASON: 12-9. The Pioneers lost 5-0 to the host Red Devils in the Jeffersonville Sectional final.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Gavin Galligan (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Michael Hamm (Sr.), Sam Bowles (Sr.), Landon Kruer (Sr.), Jake Rodski (Jr.), Alex Barnett (Jr.), Zach Applewhite (Jr.), Alex Kemp (So.), Jacob Kaiser (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Alex Barnett (Jr.), Zach Applewhite (Jr.), Jacob Harbeson (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: Providence only lost Galligan from last season's sectional runner-up squad. Hamm, who was All-State honorable mention in singles, and Kruer and Rodski, who were All-State honorable mention at doubles, are back to lead the way. Barnett and Applewhite move into larger roles this season.
• GURGOL SAYS: "Anytime you return six varsity players, you expect improvement from the prior season. I told the guys I expect to maintain all of our 12 wins from last season, and together with the team captains, we've identified three matches we believe we can flip from 2019 losses to 2020 wins. We also plan to win the New Albany and Columbus East invitationals. Finally, we want to win the sectional title."
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Benjamin Ahlbrand (11th season).
• LAST SEASON: 12-3 (9-0 in MSC). The Dragons lost 3-2 to Borden in the Silver Creek Sectional final.
• KEY DEPATURE: Noah Keinath (No. 1 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY STARTERS: Jon Hurley (Sr.), Jarrett Garr (Sr.), Grant Miller (Jr.), Lucas Densford (Jr.), Josiah French (Jr.), Colton Young (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: "Five freshman are pushing the upperclassmen and getting better every day."
• OUTLOOK: The Dragons had their sectional streak stopped at 29 last year. They look to start a new one with the return of six players from last season's sectional lineup. Back to lead the way are Miller (18-5 at No. 1 singles in 2019) and Densford (19-4 at No. 2 singles), who were both All-State honorable mention last year, as well as Garr (17-7 at No. 2 doubles) and Young (17-7 at No. 2 doubles).
• AHLBRAND SAYS: "Ultimately this season is about not taking anything for granted and enjoying every opportunity we have to step on the court and compete. This team is focused and prepared to begin another sectional title streak, and compete against some of the state's best teams."
