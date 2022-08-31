BOYS' TENNIS: Ten players to watch this season

Tennis balls have been bouncing all over Clark and Floyd counties for a couple of weeks.
With that in mind, here are 10 players to watch this season.
AJ AGNEW, BORDEN
The senior, who played doubles last year, has moved to No. 1 singles this fall for the Braves, who are off to a 7-0 start.
CARSON CONREY, HENRYVILLE
The senior has bumped up from No. 1 doubles to No. 1 singles this season for the Hornets.
JOHN FULMER, NEW ALBANY
The senior is in his second straight year at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs. He garnered All-State honorable mention, as well as all-district recognition, from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association after last season.
ALEX KEMP, PROVIDENCE
The senior is back at No. 1 singles this season for the Pioneers. He received All-State honorable mention, and all-district recognition, from the IHSTeCA last year.
BEN LAMMERT, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior has moved up from No. 2 singles to No. 1 this season for the Highlanders. He garnered All-State honorable mention, as well as all-district recognition, from the IHSTeCA last year.
JEREMY MUELLER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior and his partner, classmate Braden Poe, have moved up from No. 2 doubles to No. 1 this season for the Highlanders.
KASYM NASH, BORDEN
The junior played No. 1 doubles with Agnew last season. This year, though, he’s teaming up with senior Branson Wagoner at that position. It’s worked out well so far, he and Wagoner are unbeaten through the team's first seven matches.
BRADEN POE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior and Mueller played No. 2 doubles, behind state semifinalists Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi, last season. This year they’ve moved into the No. 1 spot.
CAMDEN SMITH, SILVER CREEK
The sophomore, who played No. 3 singles in the sectional as a freshman, has moved up to No. 1 this year for the Dragons.
JADEN WELLS, JEFFERSONVILLE
Last year the senior played No. 1 doubles with his twin brother, Jordan, on the way to earning All-State honorable mention and all-district recognition. This season he’s moved up to No. 1 singles for the Red Devils.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Hayden Boseker (Jeffersonville); Dawson Boyd (Charlestown); Colin Brown (New Washington); Evan Chevalier (Silver Creek); Riley Doddridge (Floyd Central); Reggie Ellis (Jeffersonville); Jacob Kaiser (Providence); Judd Missi (Borden); Chase Richardson (Silver Creek); Alex Smith (Silver Creek).