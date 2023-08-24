 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT
/10 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat indices around
110 degrees expected. Muggy nights with lows in the mid to
upper 70s will not provide much relief from daytime heat.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

BOYS' TENNIS: Ten players to watch

Tennis balls have been bouncing all over Clark and Floyd counties for a couple of weeks.

With that in mind, here are 10 players to watch this season.

PRESTON BICKEL, FLOYD CENTRAL

The junior had a strong sophomore season while playing No. 3 singles for the Highlanders, who won sectional, regional and semistate titles in 2022.

Bickel finished last year with a 21-5 record.

TEDDY BURNETTE, JEFFERSONVILLE

The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman campaign for the Red Devils.

He played No. 2 singles to help Jeffersonville to its 16th straight sectional title in 2022.

RILEY DODDRIDGE, FLOYD CENTRAL

The junior is coming off a splendid sophomore campaign.

Doddridge went 23-4 while playing No. 2 singles on his way to earning All-State honorable mention from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.

BEN LAMMERT, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior had a sterling junior campaign last year.

Playing No. 1 singles for the Highlanders, Lammert posted a 21-6 mark on his way to earning second-team All-State recognition from the IHSTeCA.

BenL.jpg

Floyd Central senior Ben Lammert went 21-6 last year while playing No. 1 singles for the Highlanders, who won sectional, regional and semistate titles. He’s back to lead the way for the Highlanders this season.

JUDD MISSI, BORDEN

The junior had a spectacular, and perfect, sophomore season for the Braves in 2022.

JM.jpg (copy)

Borden’s Judd Missi went 22-0 last year while playing No. 2 singles for the Braves.

Missi went 22-0 while playing No. 2 singles for Borden, which won the Southern Athletic Conference championship and its second sectional title.

“Judd looks to continue his success this year as our top player,” Braves coach Sam Beckort said.

KASYM NASH, BORDEN

The senior has moved from No. 1 doubles to No. 2 singles this year for the Braves.

Last year, while teaming with Branson Wagoner, Nash earned All-SAC honors.

He’ll split his time this fall between Borden’s tennis and cross country teams.

CAMDEN SMITH, SILVER CREEK

The junior had a strong sophomore season for the Dragons while playing No. 1 singles in 2022.

Smith earned All-District and All-State honorable mention from the IHSTeCA.

Silver Creek junior Camden Smith is back to play No. 1 singles for the Dragons this season.

CHASE RICHARDSON, SILVER CREEK

The senior is coming off a solid junior campaign.

scd3.jpg

Silver Creek’s Chase Richardson goes up to hit an overhead during the No. 1 doubles match between the host Dragons and Borden in Wednesday’s Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.

Richardson earned All-District honors while playing No. 1 doubles with Evan Chevalier, who has graduated. He has started off this season back at No. 1 doubles, where he’s teaming with Cohen Cissell.

SAM SEIGEL, NEW ALBANY

The sophomore had a fine freshman season for the Bulldogs last year.

SamS.jpg (copy)

New Albany’s Sam Seigel prepares to hit a backhand during a match earlier this season.

He’s moved into the No. 1 singles slot for New Albany this season.

JACKSON SNELLING, CHARLESTOWN

Jackson1.jpg (copy)

Charlestown senior Jackson Snelling returns to play No. 1 singles this season for the Pirates. 

The senior had a solid junior campaign for the Pirates.

He’s returned to the No. 1 singles slot this season for Charlestown.

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Luke Banet (Providence); Jaxson Brooks (Clarksville); Denver Butler (Christian Academy); Blaine Hamilton (New Albany); Matthew Lowe (Jeffersonville); Ben Seigel (New Albany).

