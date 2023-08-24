BOYS' TENNIS: Ten players to watch

Tennis balls have been bouncing all over Clark and Floyd counties for a couple of weeks.
With that in mind, here are 10 players to watch this season.
PRESTON BICKEL, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior had a strong sophomore season while playing No. 3 singles for the Highlanders, who won sectional, regional and semistate titles in 2022.
Bickel finished last year with a 21-5 record.
TEDDY BURNETTE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman campaign for the Red Devils.
He played No. 2 singles to help Jeffersonville to its 16th straight sectional title in 2022.
RILEY DODDRIDGE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior is coming off a splendid sophomore campaign.
Doddridge went 23-4 while playing No. 2 singles on his way to earning All-State honorable mention from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
BEN LAMMERT, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior had a sterling junior campaign last year.
Playing No. 1 singles for the Highlanders, Lammert posted a 21-6 mark on his way to earning second-team All-State recognition from the IHSTeCA.
JUDD MISSI, BORDEN
The junior had a spectacular, and perfect, sophomore season for the Braves in 2022.
Missi went 22-0 while playing No. 2 singles for Borden, which won the Southern Athletic Conference championship and its second sectional title.
“Judd looks to continue his success this year as our top player,” Braves coach Sam Beckort said.
KASYM NASH, BORDEN
The senior has moved from No. 1 doubles to No. 2 singles this year for the Braves.
Last year, while teaming with Branson Wagoner, Nash earned All-SAC honors.
He’ll split his time this fall between Borden’s tennis and cross country teams.
CAMDEN SMITH, SILVER CREEK
The junior had a strong sophomore season for the Dragons while playing No. 1 singles in 2022.
Smith earned All-District and All-State honorable mention from the IHSTeCA.
CHASE RICHARDSON, SILVER CREEK
The senior is coming off a solid junior campaign.
Richardson earned All-District honors while playing No. 1 doubles with Evan Chevalier, who has graduated. He has started off this season back at No. 1 doubles, where he’s teaming with Cohen Cissell.
SAM SEIGEL, NEW ALBANY
The sophomore had a fine freshman season for the Bulldogs last year.
He’s moved into the No. 1 singles slot for New Albany this season.
JACKSON SNELLING, CHARLESTOWN
The senior had a solid junior campaign for the Pirates.
He’s returned to the No. 1 singles slot this season for Charlestown.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Luke Banet (Providence); Jaxson Brooks (Clarksville); Denver Butler (Christian Academy); Blaine Hamilton (New Albany); Matthew Lowe (Jeffersonville); Ben Seigel (New Albany).