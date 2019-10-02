While Floyd Central enters postseason play with a No. 4 state ranking, the Highlanders are one of many local programs to put together excellent fall seasons.
The Highlanders, who have won 32 straight sectional titles, enter play today against Eastern in the Floyd Central Sectional coming off wins Saturday against No. 6 Terre Haute South and No. 18 Bloomington South. The tough matchups against premier teams throughout the season should have the Highlanders ready for a strong postseason, coach Robert Kleeman said last week after winning the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament title against Jeffersonville last week.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, enter postseason looking for a 13th straight sectional title following a solid campaign.
Coach Curt Roehm's squad opens the Jeff Sectional against New Washington tonight at 7 p.m. — the later start due to the heat — while Clarksville will face Providence at 5 p.m. Thursday.
"I'm happy with the way they've come along. We saw Providence early in the year. I haven't seen New Washington. Clarksville's having a good season. It's good to see what coach [Steve Welcher] has been able to do over there," Roehm said.
Providence won that matchup during the regular-season. If it's a Jeff-Providence championship, Roehm expects a tightly-contested match.
"[Pioneers coach Scott Gurgol] can strengthen his doubles to where they're really strong at doubles, or he can play Landon [Kruer] at singles. I like to think we match up pretty well with them either way. I can't remember a time it wasn't 3-2 with them one way or the other," Roehm said.
At Silver Creek, the host Dragons have had a fine season, winning the Mid-Southern Conference, but they'll face a sectional field packed with winning teams.
Borden (14-3) faces Charlestown (13-4) while Silver Creek meets Henryville (12-1) at 4 p.m. today in the semifinals.
The Braves' Nos. 2 and 3 singles players, in particular, have put together strong seasons. Mason Carter has won 15 straight matches at No. 2 and Kaden Holmes 16 straight at No. 3.
"Our doubles, we've got a group that's been pretty consistent," Borden coach Josh Nale said, "and our No. 1 [Mason LaGrange] has played really strong the last few games."
The Dragons have won 29 straight sectional titles. Borden has never won a boys' sectional title.
"Our goal, is to, if Silver Creek gets through and we get past a tough Charlestown team, we'd love to be the ones to end that streak," Nale said. "We're hoping to give them a run for their money."
At the New Albany Sectional, the host Bulldogs — who have won 15 consecutive sectional titles — face Corydon Central in Thursday's semifinals. Christian Academy (5-7) opens the sectional today against Lanesville. The winner will face South Central in Thursday's other semi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.