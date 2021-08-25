SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg slipped past Charlestown 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up wins from Alex Wright, who triumphed 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Jackson Snelling, who was victorious 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
SCOTTSBURG 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Singles: Alex Wright (C) d. Eli Carr 6-4, 6-3; Jackson Snelling (C) d. David Gaffney 7-6 (7-2), 6-4; Justin Craig (S) d. Ryan Sipes 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Mason Cutter-Jonah Copple (S) d. Nate Smith-Jacob Whitten 6-1, 6-1; Noah Bagwell-Brandt Kendall (S) d. Nick Broady-Jackson Shearer 6-2, 6-2.
