BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Bulldogs outrun Floyd for sectional title

FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany held off Floyd Central for its second straight sectional title Thursday night.
The Bulldogs won half of the 16 events en route to 174 points — 5.5 more than the runner-up Highlanders — in the Floyd Central Sectional. Corydon Central took third (111.5) while Borden (45.5) and North Harrison (42) rounded out the top five.
Junior Ja’raylan Johnson led the way for New Albany, winning the 200-meter dash (22.71) and the long jump (23-feet).
Other winners for the Bulldogs were Dejon Winburn in the 100 (11.27), Asius Miles in the 400 (49.59), Khol Brown in the 110 hurdles (14.82) and Xzavier Pruitt in the 300 hurdles (40.18). Brown also finished second in the 300 hurdles and the long jump.
Miles and Pruitt teamed with Myles Johnson and Derell Simmons to win the 1,600 relay (3:28.69) while Myles Johnson, Simmons, Kyondre Winford and Davaughn Stovall took first in the 400 relay (43.02).
Runner-up Floyd Central took first in four events. Junior Weston Naville won the 800 (1:57.83) while senior Isaac Hatfield swept the throwing events — claiming the shot put (50-7) and the discus (147-0).
Also for the Highlanders, Hunter Griffin, Will Conway, Nicholas Gordon and Max Grangier teamed up to take first in the 3,200 relay (8:16.11).
The fourth-place Braves won one event thanks to junior Nolan Flispart’s victory in the high jump (5-10).
Borden also received runner-up finishes from Lody Cheatham in the pole vault and Gavin Just in the 800.
Providence placed sixth (36), Clarksville eighth (8.5) and Christian Academy tied for ninth (seven).
The top three finishers in each event qualified for next Thursday’s Evansville Central Regional.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1. New Albany 174, 2. Floyd Central 168.5, 3. Corydon Central 111.5, 4. Borden 45.5, 5. North Harrison 42, 6. Providence 36, 7. South Central 21, 8. Clarksville 8.5, 9 (tie). Christian Academy, Crawford County 7, 11. Lanesville 2.
100: 1. Dejon Winburn (NA) 11.27; 2. Matthew Lukas Medlock (FC) 11.44; 3. Derell Simmons (NA) 11.45.
200: 1. Ja'raylan Johnson (NA) 22.71; 2. Medlock (FC) 23.05; 3. Jacob Torbet (CC) 23.49.
400: 1. Asius Miles (NA) 49.59; 2. Grant Popp (FC) 51.88; 3. Myles Johnson (NA) 52.28.
800: 1. Weston Naville (FC) 1:57.83; 2. Gavin Just (B) 1:59.03; 3. Aidan Lord (NA) 1:59.22.
1,600: 1. Camden Marshall (CC) 4:22.68; 2. Will Conway (FC) 4:24.21; 3. Aaron Lord (NA) 4:39.21.
3,200: 1. Marshall (CC) 9:34.90; 2. Conway (FC) 9:39.49; 3. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 9:40.60.
110 hurdles: 1. Khol Brown (NA) 14.82; 2. Wenkers Wright (FC) 14.92; 3. Chris Garrow (CC) 15.07.
300 hurdles: 1. Xzavier Pruitt (NA) 40.18; 2. Brown (NA) 40.97; 3. Max Grangier (FC) 41.77.
400 relay: 1. New Albany (M. Johnson, Kyondre Winford, Simmons, Davaughn Stovall) 43.02; 2. Floyd Central (Zac Hutslar, Luke Collins, Grangier, Darius Atkins) 44.04; 3. Corydon Central 45.52.
1,600 relay: 1. New Albany (Miles, M. Johnson, Simmons, Pruitt) 3:28.69; 2. Floyd Central (Kaden Kruer, Nicholas Gordon, Grangier, Seth Owings) 3:29.97; 3. Corydon Central 3:30.18.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Hunter Griffin, Conway, Gordon, Grangier) 8:16.11; 2. New Albany (Miles, Ben Jacobs, Nathaniel Higbie, Blake Stubbs) 8:17.51; 3. Borden (Nolan Flispart, Lody Cheatham, Just, Brian Weatherford) 8:23.37.
Long jump: 1. J. Johnson (NA) 23-0.5; 2. Brown (NA) 22-0.5; 3. Kruer (FC) 21-9.
High jump: 1. Flispart (B) 5-10; 2 (tie). Jagger Holton (CC), Michael Kleer (NA) 5-8.
Shot put: 1. Isaac Hatfield (FC) 50-7; 2. Christopher Cosby (NA) 50-0; 3. Brandon Fessel (FC) 43-2.5.
Discus: 1. Hatfield (FC) 147-0; 2. Dakota Jones (CC) 128-0; 3. Phillip Haag (NA) 124-3.
Pole vault: 1. Jacob Wenning (NH) 12-0; 2. Cheatham (B) 11-6; 3. Sean Woods (CC) 11-6.
