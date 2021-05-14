BEDFORD — The New Albany boys' track & field team captured its first Hoosier Hills Conference title in 24 years Thursday night.
The Bulldogs scored 174 points to top Floyd Central, which finished second with 152.5. Jeffersonville placed seventh with 30 points.
Ja'raylan Johnson led the way for New Albany. The junior won the 200-meter run (22.79 seconds) and the long jump (22-feet, 3 1/4-inches) individually. He also teamed with Kyondre Winford, Derell Simmons and DeJon Winburn to win the 400 relay (43.32).
Other winners for the Bulldogs were Asius Miles in the 400 (49.54), Khol Brown in the 110 hurdles (14.56), Xzavier Pruitt in the 300 hurdles (40.91), Christopher Cosby in the shot put (49-4) and Amarie DeJesus in the pole vault (11-0).
The Highlanders won six events.
Floyd's winners included Zac Hutslar in the 100 (11.07), Weston Naville in the 800 (1:59.52), Will Conway in the 1,600 (4:23.03), Hunter Griffin in the 3,200 (9:38.50) and Isaac Hatfield in the discus (148-4). Naville and Griffin also teamed up with Max Grangier and Mitchel Meier to win the 3,200 relay (8:22.29).
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday at Bedford NL
Team scores: 1. New Albany 174, 2. Floyd Central 152.5, 3. Columbus East 89, 4. Jennings County 61, 5. Seymour 48, 6. Bedford NL 44.5, 7. Jeffersonville 30, 8. Madison 24.
100: 1. Zac Hutslar (FC) 11.07; 2. DeJon Winburn (NA) 11.31; 3. Derell Simmons (NA) 11.59.
200: 1. Ja'raylan Johnson (NA) 22.79; 2. Crase Bergman (CE) 23.17; 3. Jordan Ferguson (J) 23.18.
400: 1. Asius Miles (NA) 49.54; 2. Myles Johnson (NA) 52.91; 3. Jackson Falconberry (M) 53.07.
800: 1. Weston Naville (FC) 1:59.52; 2. Aidan Lord (NA) 2:02.97; 3. Seth Owings (FC) 2:03.34.
1,600: 1. Will Conway (FC) 4:23.03; 2. Lord (NA) 4:23.41; 3. Aaron Lord (NA) 4:29.68.
3,200: 1. Hunter Griffin (FC) 9:38.50; 2. Conway (FC) 9:38.58; 3. Aaron Lord (NA) 9:46.36.
110 hurdles: 1. Khol Brown (NA) 14.56; 2. Wenkers Wright (FC) 14.59; 3. Josh Pennington (S) 15.33.
300 hurdles: 1. Xzavier Pruitt (NA) 40.91; 2. Brown (NA) 40.94; 3. Zane Thompson (BNL) 41.25.
400 relay: 1. New Albany (Winford, Simmons, Winburn, J. Johnson) 43.32; 2. Columbus East 43.67; 3. Floyd Central (Luke Medlock, Darius Atkins, Aaron Satkoski, Max Grangier) 43.78.
1,600 relay: 1. Columbus East 3:31.25; 2. New Albany (M. Johnson, Pruitt, Blake Stubbs, Miles) 3:33.08; 3. Floyd Central (Naville, Grangier, Owings, Jack Sandford) 3:37.69.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Naville, Grangier, Mitchel Meier, Griffin) 8:22.29; 2. Jennings County 8:24.24; 3. New Albany (John Fulmer, Zakke Youell, Ben Jacobs, Nathaniel Higbie) 8:51.80.
Long jump: 1. J. Johnson (NA) 22-3.25; 2. Bergman (CE) 22-1; 3. Brown (NA) 21-5.75.
High jump: 1. Anthony Lloyd (CE) 5-10; 2. James Underwood (BNL) 5-10; 3 (tie). Coleton Sears (BNL), Kaden Stewart (FC) 5-10.
Shot put: 1. Christopher Cosby (NA) 49-4; 2. Isaac Hatfield (FC) 47-8.5; 3. Zane Ortlieb (JC) 46-6.
Discus: 1. Hatfield (FC) 148-4; 2. Ortlieb (JC) 145-8; 3. Jacob Guse (CE) 125-10.
Pole vault: 1. Amarie DeJesus (NA) 11-0; 2. Chip Cox (M) 10-6; 3. Chandler Drummond (S) 10-0.
