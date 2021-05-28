BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Bulldogs win second straight regional title

EVANSVILLE — New Albany won its second straight regional title Thursday night.
The Bulldogs won four of the 16 events en route to 109 points and the team trophy at the Evansville Central Regional, which wasn’t completed until Friday afternoon due to the rain-delayed pole vault competition.
Castle finished second with 70 points while Floyd Central took third with 64.
Individual winners for New Albany included DeJon Winburn in the 100-meter dash (11.21 seconds), Ja’raylan Johnson in the 200 (22.89) and Asius Miles in the 400 (50.68 seconds).
The Bulldogs’ 400 relay team was also victorious in 42.96 seconds.
The third-place Highlanders had several state qualifiers. They included Wenkers Wright in the 110 hurdles, freshman Will Conway in the 1,600, Weston Naville in the 800 and Isaac Hatfield in the shot put. Floyd’s 400 and 3,200 relay teams also qualified.
Additionally, Borden’s 3,200 relay team finished second to earn the program’s first-ever relay appearance at state.
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualified for next Friday’s IHSAA State Finals at Ben Davis.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL REGIONAL
Thursday
Top 3 finishers automatically qualify for IHSAA State Finals
Team scores: 1. New Albany 109, 2. Castle 70, 3. Floyd Central 64, 4. Evansville Harrison 42, 5. Heritage Hills 29, 6. Boonville 27, 7. Corydon Central 24, 8. Princeton 23, 9. Evansville Memorial 22, 10. Jasper 20. Others: 20. Borden 8, 31. Christian Academy 1.
100: 1. Dejon Winburn (NA) 11.21; 2. Anthony Brodie (Ev. Memorial) 11.28; 3. Khalil Durden (Ev. Harrison) 11.40. Others: 5. Derell Simmons (NA) 11.53; 7. Luke Medlock (FC) 12.36.
200: 1. Ja'raylan Johnson (NA) 22.89; 2. Xavier Thomas (Ev. Harrison) 22.91; 3. Jaxon Wiggins (North Posey) 23.32.
400: 1. Asius Miles (NA) 50.68; 2. Lucas Hoffman (Ev. Memorial) 50.70; 3. Eli Medurmon (Ev. Mater Dei) 50.73. Others: 6. Myles Johnson (NA) 52.30; 8. Grant Popp (FC) 52.41.
800: 1. Tyler Spurling (Castle) 1:56.67; 2. Weston Naville (FC) 1:57.65; 3. Aidan Lord (NA) 1:57.78. Other: 11. Gavin Just (Borden) 2:07.73.
1,600: 1. Camden Marshall (CC) 4:21.31; 2. Will Conway (FC) 4:23.99; 3. Elliott Buechlein (HH) 4:24.60. Others: 8. Aidan Lord (NA) 4:39.80; 9. Ben Kelly (Providence) 4:40.07; 12. Adam Heitz (FC) 4:42.74.
3,200: 1. Marshall (CC) 9:17.13; 2. Abe Eckman (Jasper) 9:18.27; 3. Spenser Wolf (Forest Park) 9:20.07. Others: 4. Conway (FC) 9:32.94; 8. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 9:52.48; 16. Hunter Griffin (FC) 10:48.54.
110 hurdles: 1. Devin Mockobee (Boonville) 14.58; 2. Khol Brown (NA) 14.79; 3. Wenkers Wright (FC) 14.81.
300 hurdles: 1. Cole Hurt (Princeton) 40.05; 2. Xzavier Pruitt (NA) 40.30; 3. Cade Bardwell (Castle) 40.94.
400 relay: 1. New Albany 42.96; 2. Evansville Harrison 43.00; 3. Floyd Central 43.35.
1,600 relay: 1. Evansville Harrison 3:27.02; 2. New Albany 3:27.06; 3. Castle 3:27.49. Others: 6. Floyd Central 3:33.10; 11. Borden 3:39.71.
3,200 relay: 1. Castle 8:07.72; 2. Borden 8:11.62; 3. Floyd Central 8:13.57. Others: 4. New Albany 8:13.65; 9. Providence 8:44.54.
Long jump: 1. Devin Mockobee (Boonville) 23-2.5; 2. J. Johnson (NA) 23-2.25; 3. Brown (NA) 22-0.5. Others: 5. Kaden Kruer (FC) 21-3.5; 6. Wright (FC) 20-9.
High jump: 1. William Isaac Maynard (Ev. Reitz) 6-4; 2. Jerome Hood (Ev. Bosse) 6-4; 3. Alessandro De Rosa (Southridge) 6-3. Other: 12 (tie). Michael Kleer (NA) 5-8.
Shot put: 1. Sloan Cox (Castle) 52-2.5; 2. Christopher Cosby (NA) 50-1; 3. Isaac Hatfield (FC) 48-9.5. Other: 14 (tie). Brandon Fessel (FC) 41-11.
Discus: 1. Tyler Kelly (Jasper) 152-7; 2. Gavin Connelly (Tecumseh) 152-3; 3. Cox (Castle) 151-8. Others: 4. Hatfield (FC) 143-8; 15. Phillip Haag (NA) 112-3.
Pole vault: 1. Will Staggs (South Knox) 16-1.25; 2. Grant Gogel (Heritage Hills) 15-4; 3. Parker Speth (Castle) 14-4. Other: 10 (tie). Lody Cheatham (Borden) 11-6.