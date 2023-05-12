CORYDON — Brownstown Central edged Charlestown for the boys’ title in Thursday’s Mid-Southern Conference Championships at Corydon Central.
The Braves finished with 117 points — 10 more than the Pirates. The host Panthers took third (90) while Austin (69.5) and North Harrison (69) made up the top-five. Salem (60), Silver Creek (44), Eastern (42.5) and Scottsburg (25) rounded out the field.
Jake Ottersbach led the way for Charlestown. The senior standout finished first in four events — the 110 hurdles (15.10), the 300 hurdles (40.69), the long jump (21-10 3/4) and the high jump (6-4).
The Pirates also swept the throwing events as senior Colin Davenport won the shot put (53-6) and sophomore Zach Cowper was victorious in the discus (128-0). Cowper also was the runner-up in the shot put.
The seventh-place Dragons were led by Ryan Graham. The freshman was second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800. He also was a member of Creek’s second-place 3,200 relay team.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday at Corydon Central
Team scores: 1. Brownstown Central 117, 2. Charlestown 107, 3. Corydon Central 90, 4. Austin 69.5, 5. North Harrison 69, 6. Salem 60, 7. Silver Creek 44, 8. Eastern 42.5, 9. Scottsburg 25.
3,200 relay: 1. Austin 8:21.78; 2. Silver Creek (Ryan Graham, Glenn Just, Brady Day, Austin Jewell) 8:28.48; 3. Charlestown (Wyatt Chisman, Luke Jones, Cameron Gemme, Simeon Porcius) 8:36.60.
110 hurdles: 1. Jake Ottersbach (CH) 15.10; 2. Andrew Adams (E) 16.40; 3. Isaiah Engle (BC) 17.11; 6. Rhys Duncan (CH) 17.62.
100: 1. Aidan Hacker (SA) 11.38; 2. Spencer Smith (NH) 11.40; 3. Hudson Fritz (BC) 11.63; 7. Jaxson Serna (SC) 11.88.
1,600: 1. Brandon Rice (A) 4:33.04; 2. Graham (SC) 4:34.44; 3. Carlos Mata (A) 4:35.86; 10. Mason Oakley (CH) 5:03.39; 13. Alex Smith (SC) 5:14.65; 14. Cooper Lee (CH) 5:24.61.
400 relay: 1. Brownstown Central 44.30; 2. Salem 45.10; 3. North Harrison 45.37; 4. Silver Creek (Jeremiah Coleman, Chase Calhoun, Donovan Mosley, Serna) 45.52; 5. Charlestown (Ethan Vaughn, Devon Lockhart, Duncan, Colin Gemme) 47.72.
400: 1. Garrett Driver (BC) 52.13; 2. C. Gemme (CH) 52.73; 3. Kye Combs (CC) 53.05; 6. Chisman (CH) 53.53; 9. Kelo Lee (SC) 56.06; 10. Mac Rhodes (SC) 56.13.
300 hurdles: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 40.69; 2. Engle (BC) 43.00; 3. Gregory Hutcheson (BC) 43.40; 8. Coleman (SC) 46.14; 10. Duncan (CH) 49.30.
800: 1. Rice (A) 1:59.45; 2. Sawyer Lewis (CC) 2:00.60; 3. Mata (A) 2:01.10; 4. Graham (SC) 2:03.82; 6. Austin Jewell (SC) 2:04.70; 7. Cam. Gemme (CH) 2:06.37; 8. Porcius (CH) 2:08.61.
200: 1. Smith (NH) 23.34; 2. Caleb Cummings (BC) 23.78; 3. Jack Pace (BC) 24.26; 8. Co. Gemme (CH) 24.99.
3,200: 1. Booker LaHue (CC) 10:04.01; 2. Jackson Marshall (A) 10:03.94; 3. Brayden Konkler (A) 10:11.80; 10. Logan James (SC) 11:13.58; 13. David Baggett (SC) 11:23.82; 14. Mason Oakley (CH) 11:55.99; 17. Denver Lopez Sanchez (CH) 13:21.23.
1,600 relay: 1. Corydon Central 3:34.31; 2. Brownstown Central 3:35.68; 3. Silver Creek (Mosley, Jewell, Rhodes, Graham) 3:37.73; 4. Charlestown (Chisman, Jones, Cam. Gemme, Co. Gemme) 3:42.84.
Long jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 21-10.75; 2. Justin Stephenson (SA) 21-1.75; 3. Titus Wolfe (CC) 20-8.75; 8. Duncan (CH) 18-2.
High jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 6-4; 2. Sean Woods (CC) 6-2; 3. Joshua Waynescott (NH) 6-0; 10. Chisman (CH) 5-4.
Discus: 1. Zach Cowper (CH) 128-0; 2. James Hardy (E) 124-11; 3. Jaden Disque (BC) 122-4; 4. Colin Davenport (CH) 121-9; 5. Eli Newman (SC) 119-0.
Shot put: 1. Davenport (CH) 53-6; 2. Cowper (CH) 46-5; 3. Ben Craig (SCOT) 43-10; 7. Newman (SC) 41-4.
Pole vault: 1. Woods (CC) 13-3; 2. Grayson Clunie (NH) 11-0; 3. Seth Ponsford (SA) 11-0.
