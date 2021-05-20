BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Eagles edge Pirates for sectional title

JEFFERSONVILLE — For the first time in school history, Austin walked away with the hardware at a sectional meet.
The Eagles — using a solid long-distance running effort — edged Charlestown 113-108 for the team title at Thursday’s Jeffersonville Sectional. The host Red Devils took third with 92.5 points.
The Pirates were also going for their first sectional title.
“We’ve battled Charlestown all season,” Austin coach Chris Fugate said of his team’s Mid-Southern Conference-rival. “They have a fantastic team. Kudos to them and their staff.”
Austin dominated the long-distance events, as expected, with the two top places in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. The Eagles also won the 800 and the 3,200 relay.
Coming into the meet, Fugate said he knew his team had a chance to win.
“We knew we were strong in the distance (races), we looked at the numbers. We just had to have everybody else step up and it added up,” he said. “They bought into what we were selling. We’ve got 12 guys on our track team. We knew we had our work cut out for us, but I’ll take this team all day long.”
Chance Craig, who won the 1,600 and the 3,200, said the Eagles were trying to save their energy for later races and felt confident.
“We really weren’t trying to go for PRs (personal records) or anything like that,” he said. “We were trying to win the meet all together.”
Still, the Eagles didn’t have the title wrapped up until the last event — the shot put.
Austin’s Konner McIntosh won that event with a throw of 46-feet, 6-inches.
“He’s thrown that (far) all season long,” Fugate said. “He’s been awesome.”
McIntosh said he felt some pressure as a bunch of people flocked to the shot put area.
“I couldn’t believe it when they all started coming over there,” he said. “I didn’t let it (the pressure) get to me. I tried not to think about it.”
For Charlestown, sophomore Jake Ottersbach won the 110 and 300 hurdle races, and placed second in the high jump. Meanwhile Steven Cruz won the 100 and the long jump.
For Jeff, Jordan Ferguson took first in the 200 and Drew Nelson won the discus. The Red Devils were also victorious in the 400 relay.
The top three finishers in each event qualified for next Thursday’s Bloomington North Regional.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1. Austin 113, 2. Charlestown 108, 3. Jeffersonville 92.5, 4. Southwestern 71, 5. Madison 57.5, 6. Scottsburg 51, 7. Silver Creek 49, 8. Henryville 46, 9. Shawe Memorial 11, 10. Switzerland Co. 10, 11. Rock Creek 9.
3,200-meter relay: 1. Austin 8:43.0, 2. Silver Creek 8:45.96, 3. Southwestern 9:09.40.
100: 1. Steven Cruz (C’town) 11.09, 2. Jordan Ferguson (Jeff) 11.12, 3. Jeremiah Brown (Jeff) 11.40
110 hurdles: 1. Jacob Ottersbach, (C’town) 15.06; Drew Nelson (Jeff) 15.53, Mason Busick (S’burg) 15.76.
200: 1. Jordan Ferguson (Jeff) 23.03,, 2. Steven Cruz (C’town) 23.08, 3. Jeremiah Brown (Jeff) 23.92
1,600: 1. Chance Craig (Austin) 4:50.28, 2. Wyatt Beck (Austin) 4:51.40, 3. Sam Fewell (Shawe) 4:56.88
400 relay: 1. Jeff 44.09, 2 Charlestown, 3. Scottsburg 44.41, 46.29.
400: 1. Jackson Falconberry (Mad) 51.59, 2. Andrew Cruz (C’town) 51.92, 3. Xavier Rahe (Austin) 52.62
300 hurdles: 1. Jacob Ottersbach (C’town) 42.00, 2. Drew Nelson (Jeff) 43.16, 3. Brandon Smith (SW) 45.81.
800: 1. Brandon Rice (Austin) 2:03.33, 2. Ashton Still (SC) 2:03.43, 3. Jackson Kelsey (Mad) 2:04.53.
3,200: 1. Chance Craig (Austin) 10:39.75, 2. Wyatt Beck (Austin) 10:53.93, 3. Logan Ferris (Mad) 11:05.62.
1,600 relay: 1. Scottsburg 3:39.51 2. Silver Creek, 3:41.26, 3. Madison 3:41.56.
Long jump: 1. Steven Cruz (C’town) 21-5.25, 2. Kaden Zellers (SW) 20-4.5, 3. Corleone Nicholson (Mad) 19-11.5.
High jump: 1. Owen Bates (SW) 6-3, 2. Jacob Ottersbach (C’town) 6-2, 3. Deegan Cornelius (S’burg) 5-10.
Discus: 1. Drew Nelson (Jeff) 131-10, 2. Konner McIntosh (Austin), 121-10, 3. Colin Davenport (C’town) 117-3.
Shot put: 1. Konner McIntosh (Austin) 46-6, 2. Colin Davenport 41-35., 3. William Heid (Hen) 40-9.
Pole vault: 1. Charles Cox (Mad) 12-0, 2. Caleb Lehaceanu (Hen) 11-0, 3. Conner Nease (Austin) 10-6.
The complete results can be found here.