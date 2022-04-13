BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Fifteen athletes to watch this season

The boys’ track & field season is off to a fast start.
Once again, Clark and Floyd counties are blessed with a bevy of talent.
With that in mind, here are 15 boys to watch this season.
JEREMIAH BROWN, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior sprinter is coming off a solid sophomore season for the Red Devils.
At the Jeffersonville Sectional, Brown took third in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes while also helping the Red Devils’ 400 relay team to victory.
A week later, he helped Jeff to third in the 400 relay at the Bloomington North Regional. A week after that, he was a member of the Red Devils’ 400 relay team that took 22nd at the IHSAA State Finals.
KHOL BROWN, NEW ALBANY
The senior hurdler/jumper is coming off a strong junior campaign.
In the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, Brown finished first in the 110 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles. He duplicated that feat at the Floyd Central Sectional, where he also was the runner-up in the long jump.
A week later, Brown took second in the 110 hurdles, third in the long jump and fifth in the 300 hurdles at the Evansville Central Regional.
The following week at the IHSAA State Finals, he took 12th in the 110 hurdles and 14th in the long jump.
MALIEK BUSH, JEFFERSONVILLE
The sprinter/hurdler/jumper got his senior season off to a fast start last Friday, when he earned MVP honors at Corydon Central’s Stargazer Invitational.
Bush, who played football for the Red Devils, won the 110 hurdles, the 200 and ran the anchor leg on Jeff’s victorious 400 relay team at Corydon. Additionally, he took third in the high jump. He appears poised for a breakout final campaign.
LODY CHEATHAM, BORDEN
The senior will be a big point-scorer for the Braves this season.
As a junior, Cheatham scored 30 points at the Southern Athletic Conference Championships. He won the discus and tied for first in the pole vault while also helping the 3,200 relay team to victory.
At the sectional, Cheatham took second in the pole vault and helped Borden to a third-place finish in the 3,200 relay.
At the regional, he tied for 10th in the pole vault while helping the 3,200 relay team to a runner-up finish.
At the IHSAA State Finals he helped the Braves take 20th in the 3,200 relay, which was their first-ever relay appearance at the event.
LUKE COLLINS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sprinter appears primed for a big senior season.
Slowed by injury near the end of last year, Collins helped the Highlanders to a runner-up finish in the 400 relay at the sectional. Floyd went on to finish third in that event at regional and 19th at the IHSAA State Finals.
Collins ended the indoor season with a bang, finishing first in the 60-meter dash in the Large School portion of last month’s Hoosier State Relays.
WILL CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore had a fantastic freshman campaign.
At the HHC Championships, Conway won the 1,600 and took second in the 3,200. At the sectional, he was second in both of those races (to former Corydon Central standout Camden Marshall) while helping the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to victory.
At the regional, he was again second to Marshall in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200. Additionally, he helped Floyd to third in the 3,200 relay.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Conway’s final-lap surge helped him to a fifth-place finish in the 1,600, which Marshall won.
Conway carried the momentum from a strong cross country campaign into the indoor season. He won the 3,200 in the Large School portion of last month’s Hoosier State Relays.
COLIN DAVENPORT, CHARLESTOWN
The junior thrower had a solid sophomore season in the field.
At the Jeff Sectional, Davenport took second in the shot put and finished fourth in the discus.
At the regional, he finished 15th in both events.
He got the outdoor season off to a strong start by winning the shot put and tying for second in the discus at last Friday’s Stargazer Invitational.
NOLAN FLISPART, BORDEN
The senior jumper/middle-distance runner is coming off a solid junior season.
At the sectional, he won the high jump and helped the Braves’ 3,200 relay team to a third-place finish.
At the regional, he helped Borden to second-place in the 3,200 relay.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Flispart and the Braves took 20th in the 3,200 relay, which was the program’s first-ever relay appearance in that event.
JA’RAYLAN JOHNSON, NEW ALBANY
The senior sprinter/jumper is coming off an outstanding junior campaign.
Last May, Johnson was victorious in the 200 and the long jump at the HHC. At the sectional, he duplicated those triumphs.
A week later, at the regional, he captured the 200 again while taking second in the long jump.
At the IHSAA State Finals, he finished fifth in the long jump and 20th in the 200 while helping the Bulldogs’ 400 relay team to a ninth-place finish.
He finished up the indoor season by finishing fourth in the long jump at last month’s Hoosier State Relays.
AARON LORD, NEW ALBANY
The junior middle-distance/distance runner is coming off a solid sophomore season.
At the HHC Championships, he took third in both the 1,600 and 3,200 before placing third and fifth, respectively, in those events at the sectional.
At the regional, Lord placed eighth in the 1,600.
After a strong cross country campaign, he took third in the 800 at last Friday’s Stargazer Invitational.
AIDAN LORD, NEW ALBANY
The junior middle-distance/distance runner, and one half of the Bulldogs’ twin killing, had a strong sophomore campaign.
After taking second in the 800 and the 1,600 at the HHC Championships, Lord placed third in the 800 at the sectional.
The following week, he took third again in the 800 at the regional to earn his first trip to the IHSAA State Finals, where he finished 15th in the 800.
WESTON NAVILLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The middle-distance runner should be primed for a big senior season.
At the HHC Championship, Naville won the 800 before duplicating that feat at the sectional.
In the regional, he was runner-up in the 800.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Naville finished 13th in that event.
JAKE OTTERSBACH, CHARLESTOWN
The junior hurdler/jumper is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign (after his freshman year was canceled by COVID-19).
At the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, he won the 300 hurdles and the high jump while taking second in the 110 hurdles.
At the sectional, he was victorious in both hurdle races while taking second in the high jump. He also was a member of the Pirates’ runner-up 400 relay team.
At the regional, he triumphed in the 110 hurdles and finished fourth in the jump.
In his first appearance at the IHSAA State Finals, Ottersbach took 10th in the high jump and 17th in the 110 hurdles.
He appears to have picked up where he left off. Last Friday, he won the high jump and long jump while taking second in the 110 hurdles at the Stargazer Invite.
ALEXANDER PINCKNEY, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The sophomore distance runner is coming off a fine freshman season.
Pinckney placed third in the 3,200 at the sectional before finishing eighth at the regional.
After another strong cross country campaign, he appears primed for a big season on the track. He won the 3,200 and was second in the 1,600 at last Friday’s Stargazer.
DEJON WINBURN, NEW ALBANY
The senior sprinter is coming off a strong junior campaign.
Winburn won the 100 at both the sectional and regional.
At the IHSAA State Finals, he finished 15th in the 100 while also helping the Bulldogs to ninth in the 400 relay.
The football standout closed out the indoor season by finishing fourth in the 60 at the Hoosier State Relays last month.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Henryville junior Maven Dukes; Providence freshman Augustus Ernstberger; Henryville sophomore Karson Evans; Silver Creek sophomore Raymond Gavin; Floyd Central sophomore Jake Grangier; Floyd Central junior Max Grangier; Floyd Central senior Adam Heitz; New Albany senior Nathaniel Higbie; Floyd Central senior Zac Hutslar: New Albany junior Ben Jacobs; New Albany sophomore Dakota Johnson; New Albany senior Myles Johnson; New Albany junior Louis Jones; Providence junior Luke Jorden; Providence junior Ben Kelly; Charlestown senior Dylan Kinser; Floyd Central junior Kaden Kruer; Silver Creek senior Ryan Lucas; Borden senior Sterling Mikel; Silver Creek junior Donovan Mosley; Clarksville senior Michael Nash; Floyd Central junior Jack Sandford; New Albany senior Derell Simmons; Floyd Central junior Kaden Stewart; Jeffersonville junior Kyon Stephenson; Rock Creek sophomore Rijkard Upchurch; Jeffersonville junior Lazarus Weobong; Jeffersonville sophomore Preston Whalen; New Albany senior Tyreese Winburn; New Albany senior Kyondre Winford.