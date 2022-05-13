COLUMBUS — Floyd Central took home the Hoosier Hills Conference title Thursday night.
The Highlanders won eight of the 16 events en route to victory.
For Floyd, Luke Collins won the 100-meter dash and the 200.
Other winners for the Highlanders were Max Grangier in the 400, Weston Naville in the 800, Will Conway in the 3,200, Jake Grangier in the pole vault and Kaden Stewart in the high jump.
Floyd Central was also victorious in the 1,600 relay with the foursome of Kaden Kruer, Max Grangier, Mitchel Meier and Naville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.