FLOYDS KNOBS — Mother Nature was the big winner at the Floyd Central Sectional on Thursday night.
Only one event was completed before the meet was halted due to lightning. It is scheduled to be resumed at 6 p.m. this evening.
The host, and 16th-ranked, Highlanders got off to a good start with a victory in the first event — the 3,200-meter relay.
The Floyd quartet of Adam Heitz, Mitchel Meier, Noah Nifong and Max Grangier combined to win the race in 8 minutes, 12.79 seconds. The New Albany foursome of Ben Jacobs, Gavin Thompson, Aaron Lord and Aidan Lord were less than three seconds behind in second while South Central took third.
Preliminaries were completed in two other events — the 100 dash and the 110 hurdles — before action was suspended.
In the 100, Floyd Central senior Luke Collins was the fastest qualifier in 11.40 seconds. He was closely followed by New Albany senior DeJon Winburn, the reigning sectional champ in the event, who was timed at 11.44.
In the 110 hurdles, Bulldogs sophomore Dakota Johnson set the early pace with a 15.54. Floyd’s Kaden Kruer was the second-fastest qualifier (15.97) while New Albany senior Khol Brown, the defending sectional champ, was third (15.58).
The Bulldogs have won the past two sectional titles, including by 5.5 points over the Highlanders last year.
Meanwhile Floyd Central, which is coming off a victory in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships last week, is seeking its first sectional title since 2018.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Top 3 finishers in each event automatically advance to regional
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Adam Heitz, Mitchel Meier, Noah Nifong, Max Grangier) 8:12.79; 2. New Albany (Ben Jacobs, Gavin Thompson, Aaron Lord, Aidan Lord) 8:15.51; 3. South Central 8:19.50; 4. Providence (Garrett Huber, Ben Kelly, Ethan Richards, Will Harper) 8:21.80; 5. Borden (Nolan Flispart, Cruz Martin, Lody Cheatham, Sterling Mikel) 8:29.38.
.
MADISON SECTIONAL ALSO POSTPONED
MADISON — Weather also washed out most of Thursday night’s Madison Sectional. Action is scheduled to resume at 5 p.m. this afternoon.
Austin is the reigning champion in the sectional. The Eagles edged Charlestown by five points last year, when the meet was held at Jeffersonville.
The Pirates are hoping to make a run at their first sectional title tonight while the Red Devils, who were third last year, will try for their first championship since 2019.
