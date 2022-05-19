Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds crossing southern Indiana... At 101 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from near Seymour to 11 miles southeast of Salem. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Scottsburg, Vienna, Austin, Lexington, Blue River, Borden, Dupont, Little York, Wakefield, and Henryville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for south central Indiana. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH