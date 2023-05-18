BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Floyd Central rolls to 2nd straight sectional title

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to its second straight sectional title Thursday evening.
The host, and 12th-ranked, Highlanders won 10 of the 16 events en route to 210 points. New Albany was second with 103, followed by Providence (84), Corydon Central (81.5) and North Harrison (48). Crawford County (33), South Central (20), Clarksville (19.5), Borden (16) and Christian Academy (six) rounded out the scoring among the 10 teams.
Brock Conrad helped lead the way for the Highlanders. The sophomore thrower won the shot put (54-feet, 6-inches) and the discus (162-11).
Other individual winners for Floyd included Darius Atkins in the 100 (11.16 seconds), Landon Purlee in the 200 (22.58), Luca Cirincione in the 800 (1:59.13), Will Conway in the 1,600 (4:05.72), Kaden Kruer in the 110 hurdles (14.55), Max Grangier in the 300 hurdles (39.49) and Kaden Stewart won the high jump (6-8).
Atkins, Purlee and Kruer also teamed with Bryce Kernen to finish first in the 400 relay (42.09) while Cirincione, Conway, Braden McGuire and Noah Nifong combined for victory in the 3,200 relay (8:21.47).
The runner-up Bulldogs were led by Aaron Lord. The senior distance standout finished first in the 3,200 (9:08.06) and second in the 1,600.
The third-place Pioneers were paced by Jackson Kaiser, who won the 400 (50.83). Later, Kaiser combined with Gus Ernstberger, Ben Kelly and Drew Kelly to capture the 1,600 relay (3:27.16).
The fourth-place Panthers finished first in the other two events. Sean Woods captured the pole vault (14-0) and Titus Wolfe triumphed in the long jump (21-9 1/2).
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualified for the Evansville Central Regional.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Top 3 finishers automatically qualify for Evansville Central Regional
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 210, 2. New Albany 103, 3. Providence 84, 4. Corydon Central 81.5, 5. North Harrison 48, 6. Crawford County 33, 7. South Central 20, 8. Clarksville 19.5, 9. Borden 16, 10. Christian Academy 6.
100: 1. Darius Atkins (FC) 11.16; 2. Landon Purlee (FC) 11.21; 3. Spencer Smith (NH) 11.32; 5. Robert Lamar (CL) 11.82; 8. Brandon House (P) 12.30.
200: 1. Purlee (FC) 22.39; 2. Atkins (FC) 22.58; 3. Smith (NH) 23.38; 5. Lamar (CL) 24.15; 7. Griffin Folz (P) 24.39.
400: 1. Jackson Kaiser (P) 50.83; 2. Tucker Smith (NH) 51.30; 3. Will Dewitt (FC) 51.69; 5. Grant Popp (FC) 52.15; 6. Gus Ernstberger (P) 52.19; 8. Clement Palmieri (NA) 53.05; 9. Isaiah Frazier (NA) 56.59; 10. Mason Taylor (CAI) 56.61; 13. Brayden Hoskins (CL) 1:01.44; 14. Braylon Scott (CL) 1:02.26; 16. Aron Evans (B) 1:09.23.
800: 1. Luca Cirincione (FC) 1:59.13; 2. Sawyer Lewis (CC) 2:00.81; 3. Ben Kelly (P) 2:00.94; 4. Drew Kelly (P) 2:01.83; 5. Ben Jacobs (NA) 2:02.12; 6. Braden McGuire (FC) 2:05.69; 7. John Fulmer (NA) 2:09.84.
1,600: 1. Will Conway (FC) 4:05.72; 2. Aaron Lord (NA) 4:07.81; 3. Aidan Lord (NA) 4:14.90; 4. B. Kelly (P) 4:27.78; 6. Connor Zwissler (P) 4:31.12; 7. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 4:40.57; 11. Taylor (CAI) 5:30.86; 12. Evan Carmichael (CL) 5:34.78; 14. Gunner Jones (B) 5:43.89.
3,200: 1. Aaron Lord (NA) 9:08.06; 2. Conway (FC) 9:16.52; 3. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 9:17.70; 4. Aidan Lord (NA) 9:47.88; 5. Noah Nifong (FC) 9:58.97; 7. Briar Weatherford (B) 11:09.98; 8. Ethan Richards (P) 11:34.45; 9. Carmichael (CL) 12:18.15; 11. Max Kirkham (P) 13:43.37.
110 hurdles: 1. Kaden Kruer (FC) 14.55; 2. Dakota Johnson (NA) 15.23; 3. Isaac Kaiser (FC) 15.37; 4. Henry Dixon (NA) 15.80; 6. Jacob Evans (P) 17.39; 8. Kyle Netter (P) 18.05.
300 hurdles: 1. Max Grangier (FC) 39.49; 2. Kruer (FC) 40.30; 3. D. Johnson (NA) 40.89; 4. Dixon (NA) 41.42; 5. Kyle Netter (P) 43.73; 7. Evans (P) 43.95; 12. Devin Stull (B) 47.22.
400 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Bryce Kernen, Purlee, Kruer, Atkins) 42.09; 2. South Central 44.46; 3. North Harrison 45.29; 4. New Albany (Tavontae Johnson, Christopher Ross, Elijah Crowdus, Zion Harris) 45.99; 6. Providence (Thomas Lynch, Folz, Evan McCombs, Jorden) 47.32.
1,600 relay: 1. Providence (Ernstberger, B. Kelly, D. Kelly, Kaiser) 3:27.16; 2. Floyd Central (Purlee, Grangier, Popp, Dewitt) 3:28.64; 3. Corydon Central 3:33.19; 4. New Albany (D. Johnson, Palmieri, T. Johnson, Dixon) 3:34.11; 6. Borden (Kasym Nash, Stull, Weatherford, Jonathan Knoebel) 3:51.14.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Cirincione, Conway, McGuire, Nifong) 8:21.47; 2. Providence (D. Kelly, B. Kelly, Ernstberger, Richards) 8:29.20; 3. Corydon Central 8:34.38; 4. New Albany (Fulmer, Ben Jacobs, Aaron Lord, Aidan Lord) 8:42.98; 5. Borden (Kasym Nash, Kylan Nash, Will Banet, Weatherford) 8:57.99; 9. CAI (Gavin Taylor, Mason Taylor, Jonathan Stewart, Riley Harper) 10:47.09.
High jump: 1. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-8; 2. Josh Geiger (FC) 6-2; 3. Joshua Waynescott (NH) 6-2; 5. Pierre Thomas (NA) 5-10; 7(tie). Ke'vonne Murrell (CL) 5-8; 10. Steven Gray (P) 5-4; 12. Thurgood Billingsly (P) 5-4.
Pole vault: 1. Sean Woods (CC) 14-0; 2. Jake Grangier (FC) 14-0; 3. J.T. Ray (B) 11-6; 4. Amarie DeJesus (NA) 11-6; 5. Braden Poe (FC) 11-0; 6. Dixon (NA) 10-6.
Long jump: 1. Titus Wolfe (CC) 21-9.5; 2. Jorden (P) 21-3.75; 3. Kernen (FC0 21-1.75; 5. Jayedyn Johnson (CL) 20-1; 6. Aiden Atzinger (FC) 19-9; 7. Liam Jorden (P) 19-8; 11. T. Johnson (NA) 18-3.5; 13. Landon Radlein (CL) 17-1.5.
Shot put: 1. Brock Conrad (FC) 54-6; 2. Nash Stroud (CRAW) 43-0; 3. John Orr (NA) 42-5; 4. Louis Jones (NA) 41-9; 6. Logan Craig (CL) 39-6; 8. Grayson Abel (P) 38-6; 9. Henry Cook (FC) 37-6; 10. Colson Compton (B) 37-4; 12. Cooper Ross (P) 34-9; 14. Jonathan Howlett (CL) 29-7; 15. Nathan Barnette (CAI) 26-0.
Discus: 1. Conrad (FC) 162-11; 2. Stroud (CRAW) 131-0; 3. Cook (FC) 129-0; 4. Jones (NA) 121-9; 5. Tyler Pickens (P) 115-4; 6. Howlett (CL) 111-2; 7. Ross (P) 108-2; 8. Kasym Nash (B) 106-3; 11. Craig (CL) 97-9; 13. Brady Weatherford (B) 95-2; 18. Barnette (CAI) 73-8.