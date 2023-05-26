BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Highlanders capture 2nd straight regional title

EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central made it two in a row Thursday night.
The eighth-ranked Highlanders won seven of the 16 events en route to 118 points and their second straight Evansville Central Regional title. Evansville North was second (76) and Jasper took third (51) while Castle and New Albany tied for fourth (with 45 apiece). Among other local schools, Providence placed ninth (26) and Christian Academy 22nd (five).
Brock Conrad helped lead the way for Floyd. The sophomore won both of the throwing events — capturing the shot put (58-feet, 3-inches) and the discus (163-8).
Other winners for the Highlanders included Darius Atkins in the 100-meter dash (10.86 seconds), Will Conway in the 3,200 (8:57.22), Max Grangier in the 300 hurdles (39.39) and Kaden Stewart in the high jump (6-8).
Additionally, Atkins teamed with Bryce Kernen, Landon Purlee and Kaden Kruer to win the 400 relay (42.75).
Floyd also had a trio of runners-up. They were Luca Cirincione in the 800, Kruer in the 110 hurdles and Jake Grangier in the pole vault.
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualified for the IHSAA State Finals, which will be next Friday night at Indiana University.
The fourth-place Bulldogs were led by senior distance standouts Aaron and Aidan Lord. The twins finished first and second in the 1,600 and second and third in the 3,200, respectively. In the 1,600, Aaron nipped Aidan by one-hundredth of a second.
Also for the ‘Dogs, Dakota Johnson took third in the 110 hurdles.
The Pioneers were paced by their runner-up 1,600 relay team of Gus Ernstberger, Ben Kelly, Drew Kelly and Jackson Kaiser. Also for Providence, Luke Jorden placed third in the long jump.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL REGIONAL
Top 10 team scores: 1. Floyd Central 118, 2. Evansville North 76, 3. Jasper 51, 4(tie). Castle, New Albany 45, 6. Gibson Southern 33.5, 7. Evansville Reitz 33, 8. Boonville 31, 9. Providence 26, 10. Forest Park 19. Others: 13. Corydon Central 14, 22. Christian Academy 5, 25. North Harrison 4.
100-meter dash: 1. Darius Atkins (FC) 10.86; 2. Bralen Bair (Jasper) 10.87; 3. Cadin Kramer (Castle) 10.88; 8. Landon Purlee (FC) 11.56.
200: 1. Xavier Thomas (Ev. Reitz) 22.14; 2. Bair (Jasper) 22.22; 3. Marques Ballard (Boonville) 22.39; 6. Purlee (FC) 22.5.
400: 1. Thomas (Ev. Reitz) 48.73; 2. Reagan Shaver (Mater Dei) 49.83; 3. Cainen Northington (Ev. North) 49.93; 5. Tucker Smith (NH) 51.43; 8. Nick Eve (Corydon) 52.13; 10. Jackson Kaiser (Providence) 52.76; 11. Kye Combs (CC) 52.84; 12. Gus Ernstberger (Providence) 52.93; 13. Clement Palmieri (NA) 53.02.
800: 1. Jaryn Weinel (Jasper) 1:55.07; 2. Luca Cirincione (FC) 1:58.80; 3. Austin Wren (Jasper) 1:58.82; 4. Ben Kelly (Providence) 1:59.44; 5. Drew Kelly (Providence) 2:01.18; 10. Ben Jacobs (NA) 2:03.95; 11. Sawyer Lewis (CC) 2:03.96.
1,600: 1. Aaron Lord (NA) 4:31.90; 2. Aidan Lord (NA) 4:31.91; 3. Nolan King (Ev. Central) 4:34.28; 7. Booker LaHue (CC) 4:39.18; 9. Connor Zwissler (Providence) 4:42.14; 11. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 4:43.33.
3,200: 1. Will Conway (FC) 8:57.22; 2. Aaron Lord (NA) 9:08.30; 3. Aidan Lord (NA) 9:13.79; 4. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 9:15.62; 10. LaHue (CC) 9:59.05.
110 hurdles: 1. Jaylonn Mitchell (Ev. North) 14.57; 2. Kaden Kruer (FC) 14.62; 3. Dakota Johnson (NA) 15.09; 5. Isaac Kaiser (FC) 15.24; 7. Henry Dixon (NA) 15.60.
300 hurdles: 1. Max Grangier (FC) 39.39; 2. Lucian Wicker (Gibson Southern) 39.71; 3. Bret Lange (Heritage Hills) 39.90; 4. Henry Dixon (NA) 40.35; 6. Kruer (FC) 40.60; 10. D. Johnson (NA) 41.26.
400 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Bryce Kernen, Purlee, Kruer, Atkins) 42.75; 2. Castle 43.15; 3. Jasper 43.25; 13. South Central (Avery Bogan, Cadan Bogan, Ronnie Renn, Jack Schmelz) 45.42.
1,600 relay: 1. Evansville North 3:26.14; 2. Providence (Ernstberger, B. Kelly, D. Kelly, Kaiser) 3:27.43; 3. Gibson Southern 3:27.47; 4. Floyd Central (Grangier, Grant Popp, Will Dewitt, Cirincione) 3:27.73; 9. New Albany (D. Johnson, Palmieri, Tavontae Johnson, Dixon) 3:33.80; 16. Corydon Central (Kye Combs, Nick Eve, Maxx Jones, Lewis) 3:41.67.
3,200 relay: 1. Castle 8:04.39; 2. Gibson Southern 8:05.20; 3. Evansville North 8:06.82; 4. Floyd Central (Cirincione, Conway, Braden McGuire, Noah Nifong) 8:13.84; 6. Providence (D. Kelly, B. Kelly, Zwissler, Ethan Richards) 8:38.83; 11. Corydon Central (Lewis, Combs, Chuck Rowan, LaHue) 8:50.88; 12. New Albany (John Fulmer, Isaiah Frazier, Carter Lord, Jacob Evaldi) 8:51.68.
High jump: 1. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-8; 2. Jordan Barksdale (Ev. North) 6-7.25; 3. Ethan Spindler (Gibson Southern) 6-5; 6. Josh Geiger (FC) 6-3; 12. Joshua Waynescott (NH) 6-0.
Pole vault: 1. Sean Woods (Corydon Central) 14-6; 2. Jake Grangier (FC) 13-8; 3. Blake Longbaugh (Princeton), Grant Boyd (Pike Central) 13-0.
Long jump: 1. Marques Ballard (Boonville) 22-8; 2. Jeremy Anderson (Ev. North) 22-3.25; 3. Luke Jorden (Providence) 21-1.75; 8. Titus Wolfe (CC) 20-7.25; 9. Kernen (FC) 20-4.25.
Shot put: 1. Brock Conrad (FC) 58-3; 2. Timothy Dixon (Ev. North) 53-1.5; 3. Reece Wilder (Boonville) 52-0; 15. John Orr (NA) 43-0.5.
Discus: 1. Conrad (FC) 163-8; 2. Will Bracher (Castle) 155-6.5; 3. Andrew Weinzapfel (Ev. Memorial) 153-0.5; 12. Henry Cook (FC) 124-1.5.