BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Highlanders claim 3rd regional title

EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central captured its third regional title Thursday night.
The 12th-ranked Highlanders won four events and relied on their depth to tally 97 points and take home the team title at the Evansville Central Regional. Gibson Southern was second with 59 points while Evansville Harrison (49), Castle (46) and New Albany (43) rounded out the top five. Providence placed eighth with 23 points.
Floyd's previous regional championships came in 1992 and 2015.
For the Highlanders, it was a good night for the Kadens — Kaden Stewart and Kaden Kruer.
Stewart won the high jump. The junior, who cleared a school-record 6-feet, 10 1/4-inches in winning the sectional title last week, leaped 6-8 Thursday night to finish first.
Kruer captured the 110-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 14.91 seconds. The junior won that event at the Floyd Central Sectional last week as well.
Kruer was also second to teammate, and classmate, Max Grangier in the 300 hurdles. Grangier came across the line first in 39.70.
Grangier, Will Conway, Mitchel Meier and Weston Naville teamed up to take first in the 3,200 relay (8:00.84).
Naville was also the runner-up in the 800 to South Central senior Maddox Baker.
Other point-scorers for Floyd were senior Luke Collins, who took third in the 100 and eighth in the 200; senior Zac Hutslar was second in the 200; Conway finished fourth in the 3,200; junior Samuel Fletcher placed fifth in the 110 hurdles; Meier was sixth in the 1,600; Grangier was seventh in the long jump; freshman Isaac Kaiser tied for eighth in the high jump and sophomore Jake Grangier tied for eighth in the pole vault.
The Highlanders also took third in the 400 relay and fourth in the 1,600 relay.
The fifth-place Bulldogs won one event — senior Ja'raylan Johnson finished first in the long jump (22-5 1/4). He also finished eighth in the 100.
Other points-scorers for New Albany were junior Aidan Lord, who finished fourth in the 1,600 while his twin brother, Aaron, placed fifth in the 3,200; senior DeJon Winburn finished fifth in the 100 and sophomore Dakota Johnson placed sixth in the 110 hurdles.
Ja'raylan Johnson also teamed up with Derell Simmons and the Winburns (DeJon and Tyreese) to take second in the 400 relay.
The Lord twins also combined with John Fulmer and Gavin Thompson to take second in the 3,200 relay.
Providence, which placed eighth, had some strong performances.
Senior Garrett Huber was the runner-up in the 400, which he won at sectional. Huber also teamed up with junior Ben Kelly, freshman Augustus Ernstberger and junior Jackson Kaiser to take second in the 1,600 relay to become the first 4X400 team in program history to qualify for state.
Other point-scorers for the Pioneers were Ernstberger, who was sixth in the 400, and junior Ben Kelly, who placed seventh in the 1,600.
Additionally for Providence, the foursome of Akhil Long, Drew Kelly, Ethan Richards and Will Harper placed seventh in the 3,200 relay.
Clarksville scored five points to tie for 23rd. All of the Generals' points came in the high jump, where senior Michael Nash and junior Ke'vonne Murrell tied for sixth.
Borden tallied three points thanks to its sixth-place finish in the 3,200 relay with the foursome of Nolan Flispart, Cruz Martin, Lody Cheatham and Sterling Mikel.
Christian Academy's lone point came from sophomore Alexander Pinckney, who placed eighth in the 3,200.
The top three finishers in each event automatically advance to next Saturday's IHSAA State Finals, which will be held at Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL REGIONAL
Top 3 finishers in each event automatically advance to state
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 97, 2. Gibson Southern 59, 3. Evansville Harrison 49, 4. Castle 46, 5. New Albany 43, 6. Evansville North 35, 7. Evansville Reitz 29, 8. Providence 23, 9. Jasper 22, 10(tie). Princeton, Evansville Mater Dei 21. Others: 23(tie). Clarksville 5, 28(tie). Borden 3, 31(tie). Christian Academy 1.
100: 1. Anthony Brodie (Ev. Memorial) 10.75; 2. Xavier Thomas (Ev. Reitz) 10.84; 3. Luke Collins (FC) 11.08; 5. DeJon Winburn (NA) 11.19; 8. Ja'raylan Johnson (NA) 11.38.
200: 1. Thomas (Reitz) 21.81; 2. Zac Hutslar (FC) 22.65; 3. Michael Herren (Gibson Southern) 22.70; 8. Collins (FC) 24.98.
400: 1. Eli McDurmon (Ev. Mater Dei) 49.66; 2. Garrett Huber (Prov) 50.41; 3. Isaac Ahl (Tell City) 50.45; 6. Gus Ernstberger (Prov) 51.62; 9. John Jack Sandford (FC) 52.85; 14. Bryce Kernen (FC) 53.75.
800: 1. Maddox Baker (South Central) 1:58.84; 2. Weston Naville (FC) 1:59.17; 3. Jacob Wenning (North Harrison) 1:59.87; 9. John Fulmer (NA) 2:05.01; 12. Sterling Mikel (Borden) 2:08.56.
1,600: 1. Andrew Mangum (Castle) 4:19.21; 2. Alexander Hooten (Ev. Central) 4:20.08; 3. Jaryn Weinel (Jasper) 4:22.49; 4. Aidan Lord (NA) 4:22.52; 6. Mitchel Meier (FC) 4:29.40; 7. Ben Kelly (Prov) 4:30.08; 11. Gavin Thompson (NA) 4:35.22; 14. Adam Heitz (FC) 4:37.75.
3,200: 1. Abe Eckman (Jasper) 9:02.68; 2. Spenser Wolf (Forest Park) 9:11.42; 3. Trevor Monroe (Castle) 9:18.43; 4. Will Conway (FC) 9:23.43; 5. Aaron Lord (NA) 9:48.96; 8. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 10:00.46; 9. Noah Nifong (FC) 10:03.67; 12. Ben Jacobs (NA) 10:12.81.
110 hurdles: 1. Kaden Kruer (FC) 14.91; 2. Myles Carey (Princeton) 15.24; 3. Domonic Brown Jr. (Ev. Harrison) 15.68; 5. Sam Fletcher (FC) 15.96; 6. Dakota Johnson (NA) 16.03.
300 hurdles: 1. Max Grangier (FC) 39.70; 2. Kruer (FC) 40.71; 3. Lucian Wicker (Gibson Southern) 41.71.
400 relay: 1. Evansville Harrison 42.45; 2. New Albany (J. Johnson, Winburn, Derell Simmons, Tyreese Winburn) 42.58; 3. Floyd Central (Landon Purlee, Darius Atkins, Hutslar, Collins) 42.61.
1,600 relay: 1. Evansville Mater Dei 3:26.09; 2. Providence (Huber, Kelly, Ernstberger, Jackson Kaiser) 3:26.47; 3. Evansville Harrison 3:26.80; 4. Floyd Central (Kruer, Hutslar, Meier, Grangier) 3:29.97; 10. Borden (Nolan Flispart, Ethan Eurton, Lody Cheatham, Mikel) 3:37.65.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Conway, Meier, Naville, Grangier) 8:00.84; 2. New Albany (Fulmer, Gavin Thompson, Aaron Lord, Aidan Lord) 8:03.61; 3. Gibson Southern 8:18.07; 6. Borden (Flispart, Cruz Martin, Cheatham, Mikel) 8:30.05; 7. Providence (Akhil Long, Drew Kelly, Ethan Richards, Will Harper) 8:33.00.
High jump: 1. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-8; 2. William Isaac Maynard (Ev. Reitz) 6-6; 3. Ethan Spindler (Gibson Southern) 6-4; 6(tie). Michael Nash (Clarksville), Ke'vonne Murrell (Clarksville) 6-0; 8(tie). Isaac Kaiser (FC) 6-0; 13. Tavontae Johnson (NA) 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Parker Speth (Castle) 15-6; 3. Kyler Kidd (Princeton) 14-3; 3. Sawyer Guillaume (Perry Central) 14-0; 8(tie). Jake Grangier (FC) 12-6; 11. Cheatham (Borden) 12-6; 12. Amarie DeJesus (NA) 12-0; 12(tie). JT Ray (Borden) 12-0.
Long jump: 1. J. Johnson (NA) 22-5.25; 2. Kerry Tyus (Mt. Vernon) 21-4.25; 3. Jahni Summers (Ev. Harrison) 21-3.75; 7. M. Grangier (FC) 20-3.75; 9. Kruer (FC) 19-8.25; 12. Luke Jorden (Prov) 19-4.25.
Shot put: 1. Sloan Cox (Gibson Southern) 58-9; 2. Gavin Connelly (Tecumseh) 54-11.5; 3. Zaven Sebree (Ev. Harrison) 52-6.5; 10. Nathan Wood (NA) 44-0; 14. Brock Conrad (FC) 41-10.
Discus: 1. Connelly (Tecumseh) 162-6; 2. Cox (Gibson Southern) 159-4.5; 3. Hank Kissel (Gibson Southern) 147-3.5; 14. Wood (NA) 121-4.5; 15. Conrad (FC) 120-6.