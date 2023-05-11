BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Highlanders roll to 2nd straight HHC title

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to its second straight Hoosier Hills Conference title Thursday evening.
The eighth-ranked Highlanders won seven of the 16 events en route to 186 points. Seymour was second with 82.5 while New Albany (72.5), Jennings County (69) and Jeffersonville (68) rounded out the top-five in the seven-team event.
Floyd dominated the field events, winning all five. Brock Conrad led the way in that regard. The sophomore thrower finished first in both the shot put (53-feet, 7-inches) and the discus (160-10)
Other winners in the field for the Highlanders included Bryce Kernen in the long jump (21-5 1/2), Kaden Stewart in the high jump (6-8) and Jake Grangier in the pole vault (14-0).
Floyd Central also had a pair of first-place finishers on the track. They were Kaden Kruer in the 300-meter hurdles (40.19 seconds) and Will Conway in the 800 (1:59.86).
The third-place Bulldogs were led by senior distance standouts Aaron and Aidan Lord.
Aaron Lord won the 3,200 in 9 minutes, 16.92 seconds to break a 42-year-old meet record. Meanwhile his twin brother, Aidan, finished first in the 1,600 (4:29.42).
Those two also teamed up with John Fulmer and Ben Jacobs to win the first event of the night, the 3,200 relay in a record time of 8:01.98.
The fifth-place Red Devils were paced by seniors Jeremiah Brown and Lazarus Weobong, as well as sophomore Nizaiah Carr.
Brown won the 100 (11.10), Weobong was victorious in the 110 hurdles (14.73) and Carr triumphed in the 200 (22.15).
Additionally, those three teamed up with Kyon Stephenson to win the 400 relay (42.65).
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday at Floyd Central
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 186, 2. Seymour 82.5, 3. New Albany 72.5, 4. Jennings County 69, 5. Jeffersonville 68, 6(tie). Bedford North Lawrence, Columbus East 32.
3,200 relay: 1. New Albany (Aaron Lord, Aidan Lord, John Fulmer, Ben Jacobs) 8:01.98; 2. Floyd Central (Luca Cirincione, Will Conway, Noah Nifong, Braden McGuire) 8:15.20; 3. Seymour 8:28.29; 5. Jeffersonville (Ethan Davis, Dorian Gaines, Larry Lucio, Cade Williams) 8:52.45.
110 hurdles: 1. Lazarus Weobong (J) 14.73; 2. Kaden Kruer (FC) 15.32; 3. Isaac Kaiser (FC) 15.75; 5. Henry Dixon (NA) 15.96; 7. Raijon Laird (J) 16.77; 8. Zion Harris (NA) 17.17.
100: 1. Jeremiah Brown (J) 11.10; 2. Darius Atkins (FC) 11.11; 3. Landon Purlee (FC) 11.26.
1,600: 1. Aidan Lord (NA) 4:29.42; 2. Kraedyn Young (JC) 4:31.94; 3. Cirincione (FC) 4:32.96; 7. Carter Lord (NA) 4:54.69; 8. Ari Santos-Moore (J) 4:57.09; 10. McGuire (FC) 5:00.08; 12. Lucio (J) 5:09.19.
400 relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Brown, Nizaiah Carr, Kyon Stephenson, Weobong) 42.65; 2. Floyd Central (Bryce Kernen, Henry Fisher, Purlee, Atkins) 42.73; 3. Seymour 44.28; 6. New Albany (Elijah Crowdus, Christopher Ross, Zion Harris, Camari Ritchie) 46.83.
400: 1. Jaylan Johnson (S) 51.57; 2. Grant Popp (FC) 51.84; 3. William DeWitt (FC) 52.20; 4. Don Starling (J) 52.67; 5. Palmieri (NA) 52.99; 10. Williams (J) 55.60; 11. Frazier (NA) 56.37.
300 hurdles: 1. Kruer (FC) 40.19; 2. Henrique Carvalho (CE) 40.76; 3. Dixon (NA) 41.07; 5. Dakota Johnson (NA) 41.81; 8. Kaiser (FC) 44.31; 10. Laird (J) 46.52.
800: 1. Will Conway (FC) 1:59.86; 2. Young (JC) 2:04.32; 3. Jacobs (NA) 2:05.43; 5. Sebastian Robertson (FC) 2:06.66; 8. Fulmer (NA) 2:10.66; 10. Davis (J) 2:13.54.
200: 1. Carr (J) 22.15; 2. Purlee (FC) 22.36; 3. Atkins (FC) 22.78.
3,200: 1. Aaron Lord (NA) 9:16.92; 2. Noah Nifong (FC) 9:55.88; 3. Jude Bane (S) 10:10.43; 4. Reid Coleman (FC) 10:20.10; 6. Evaldi (NA) 10:31.51; 10. Santos-Moore (J) 10:46.85.
1,600 relay: 1. Jennings County 3:30.53; 2. Seymour 3:32.10; 3. Floyd Central (Purlee, Kruer, Grant Popp, Dewitt) 3:32.11; 4. New Albany (D. Johnson, Palmieri, Tavontae Johnson, Dixon) 3:33.27; 6. Jeffersonville (Davis, Williams, Elijah Cheeks, Starling) 3:39.11.
Shot put: 1. Brock Conrad (FC) 53-7; 2. Preston Whalen (J) 45-0; 3. Owen Kruse (S) 43-1; 7. John Orr (NA) 40-7; 11. Henry Cook (FC) 38-3; 13. Omarion Johnson (J) 37-1.
Discus: 1. Conrad (FC) 160-10; 2. Jacob Guse (CE) 137-1; 3. Jimmy Farmer (BNL) 130-3; 5. Cook (FC) 127-6; 8. D. Johnson (NA) 113-8; 9. O. Johnson (J) 113-0; 10. Whalen (J) 111-0.
Long jump: 1. Kernen (FC) 21-5.5; 2. Starling (J) 21-0; 3. Bryson Darlage (S) 20-9.5; 6. T. Johnson (NA) 19-3.5; 7. Travon Stevenson (J) 18-10; 8. Kruer (FC) 18-7.
High jump: 1. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-8; 2. Brayden Patterson (BNL) 6-6; 3. Josh Geiger (FC) 6-2; 4. Thomas (NA) 6-0; 5. T. Johnson (NA) 5-10; 7. Za’Rhon Calhoun (J) 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Jake Grangier (FC) 14-0; 2. Braden Poe (FC) 11-6; 3(tie). Evan Sochacki (JC), Frank Decker (BNL) 11-0; 6. Dixon (NA) 10-6; 7. Harris (NA) 10-0.