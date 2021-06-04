BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Johnson finishes 5th in the long jump

INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Ja’raylan Johnson, New Albany tied for 27th place at Friday’s IHSAA State Finals.
The junior finished fifth in the long jump and the Bulldogs’ 1,600-meter relay team placed seventh to account for the team’s nine points.
Meanwhile Floyd Central finished tied for 48th with five points, thanks to freshman Will Conway’s fifth-place finish in the 1,600.
Carmel won three of the 16 events en route to 68 points and the team title. Brownsburg won a pair of events to finish second with 40 points. Center Grove (38), Fishers (32), West Lafayette Harrison (24) and Warren Central (24) rounded out the top five.
Johnson entered as the No. 2 seed in the long jump. Boonville senior Devin Mockobee, who was the top seed coming in, won the event with a leap of 23-feet, 3 3/4-inches. Johnson was close behind in 22-6 1/2.
Meanwhile the New Albany foursome of Asius Miles, Myles Johnson, Tyreese Winburn and Xzavier Pruitt finished seventh in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3 minutes, 24.07 seconds. The Greyhounds won that event in 3:18.90.
The Bulldogs also received a 10th-place finish from Miles in the 400 and an 11th from Pruitt in the 300 hurdles. Fellow senior Khol Brown placed 12th in the 110 hurdles and 14th in the long jump.
Other finishers for New Albany were junior DeJon Winburn, who was 15th in the 100; sophomore Aidan Lord, who was 15th in the 800; senior Christopher Cosby was 15th in the shot put and Johnson, who took 20th in the 200.
DeJon Winburn, Ja’raylan Johnson, Derell Simmons and DaVaughn Stovall combined to place ninth in the 400 relay.
In the 1,600, Corydon Central senior standout Camden Marshall won the race in 4:07.31 while Conway wasn’t far behind in 4:18.84.
Also for Floyd, senior Wenkers Wright finished 11th in the 110 hurdles and combined with Zac Hutslar, Luke Collins and Luke Medlock to place 19th in the 400 relay.
Charlestown sophomore Jake Ottersbach took 10th in the high jump, clearing 6-feet, 4-inches. Lawrence Central senior Kamyren Garrett won the event with a jump of 7-0.
Ottersbach also finished 17th in the 110 hurdles.
Borden’s Nolan Flispart, Lody Cheatham, Gavin Just and Sterling Mikel teamed up to take 20th in the 3,200 relay. That was one spot ahead of the Floyd foursome of Seth Owings, Nicholas Gordon, Adam Heitz, Max Grangier.
Jeffersonville senior Jordan Ferguson placed 25th in the 200 and also helped the Red Devils’ 400 relay team to a 22nd-place finish.
The best race of the day may have been the 100, where Pioneer’s Ezra Lewellen edged Michigan City’s Esau Haynes by four-thousandths of a second (10.665 to 10.669) to win the state title.
.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday at Ben Davis High School
Team scores: 1. Carmel 68, 2. Brownsburg 40, 3. Center Grove 38, 4. Fishers 32, 5 (tie). West Lafayette Harrison, Warren Central 24, 7 (tie). Boonville, Columbus North, Plainfield 18, 10. Hobart 17. Others: 22 (tie). Corydon Central 10, 27 (tie). New Albany 9, 48 (tie). Floyd Central 5.
3,200 relay: 1. Fishers 7:42.46; 2. Carmel 7:44.83; 3. Bloomington North 7:49.58; 20. Borden (Nolan Flispart, Lody Cheatham, Gavin Just, Sterling Mikel) 8:17.02; 21. Floyd Central (Seth Owings, Nicholas Gordon, Adam Heitz, Max Grangier) 8:18.34.
100: 1. Ezra Lewellen (Pioneer) 10.665; 2. Esau Haynes (Michigan City) 10.669; 3. Jasiah Rogers (Park Tudor) 10.72; 15. DeJon Winburn (New Albany) 11.23.
110 hurdles: 1. John Colquitt (Brownsburg) 14.53; 2. Devin Mockobee (Boonville) 14.58; 3. Zachary Cox (Carmel) 14.72; 11. Wenkers Wright (Floyd Central) 15.06; 12. Khol Brown (New Albany) 15.10; 17. Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown) 15.36.
200: 1. Connor Czajkowski (WL Harrison) 21.55; 2. Zaimar Burnett (Marion) 21.91; 3. Brandon Wheat (Center Grove) 21.98; 20. Ja’raylan Johnson (NA) 23.22; 25. Jordan Ferguson (Jeffersonville) 23.76.
1,600: 1. Camden Marshall (Corydon Central) 4:07.31; 5. Will Conway (Floyd Central) 4:18.84.
400 relay: 1. Warren Central 41.70; 2. Center Grove 41.79; 3. Carmel 41.81; 9. New Albany (Winburn, Johnson, Derell Simmons, DaVaughn Stovall) 42.68; 19. Floyd Central (Zac Hutslar, Luke Collins, Wright, Luke Medlock) 43.61; 22. Jeffersonville (Jose Murillo, Jeremiah Brown, Jadehn Debnam, Ferguson) 43.83.
400: 1. Owen Schafer (Carmel) 48.36; 2. Keefer Soehngen (Fishers) 48.55; 3. Ryan Farmer (Lowell) 49.15; 10. Asius Miles (New Albany) 49.73.
300 hurdles: 1. Colquitt (Brownsburg) 37.84; 2. Colton Parker (Carmel) 38.53; 3. Connor Delp (Center Grove) 38.85; 11. Xzavier Pruitt (New Albany) 39.87.
800: 1. William Neubauer (South Bend Adams) 1:53.91; 2. Brett Otterbacher (Valparaiso) 1:54.14; 3. Jaylen Castillo (Fishers) 1:54.18; 13. Weston Naville (Floyd Central) 1:56.55; 15. Aidan Lord (New Albany) 1:57.96.
3,200: 1. Will Jefferson (Whiteland) 8:54.05; 2. Kole Mathison (Carmel) 9:01.55; 3. Jacob Fisher (Carmel) 9:11.46.
1,600 relay: 1. Carmel 3:18.90; 2. Bloomington North 3:19.81; 3. Fishers 3:20.04; 7. New Albany (Miles, Myles Johnson, Tyreese Winburn, Pruitt) 3:24.07.
High jump: 1. Kamyren Garrett (Lawrence Central) 7-0; 2. Tyray Lackey (Brownsburg) 6-10; 3. William Isaac Maynard (Ev. Reitz) 6-7; 10. Ottersbach (Charlestown) 6-4.
Long jump: 1. Devin Mockobee (Boonville) 23-3.75; 2. Stephen Sydnor (Hamilton SE) 23-2.75; 3. Burnett (Marion) 23-0; 5. Johnson (New Albany) 22-6.5; 14. Brown (New Albany) 21-3.25; 28. Steven Cruz (Charlestown) foul.
Discus: 1. Keon Perkin-Sullivan (Warren Central) 179-9; 2. Leo Maxwell (East Central) 175-4; 3. Mason Murphy (Bellmont) 172-4.
Shot put: 1. Tucker Smith (Columbus North) 67-11.25; 2. Bram Arnett (Morgan Township) 60-11.5; 3. Josiah Green (North Central) 59-9.25; 15. Christopher Cosby (New Albany) 52-5.5; 21. Isaac Hatfield (Floyd Central) 49-3.25.