BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Johnson leads local contingent heading to state

New Albany’s Ja’raylan Johnson may be the best local hope for a state title at today’s IHSAA State Finals.
The junior is the No. 2 seed in the long jump at the state meet, which begins with the field events at 3 p.m. Friday at Ben Davis High School.
Boonville senior Devin Mockobee, who leaped 23-feet, 2 1/2-inches at last week’s Evansville Central Regional, is the No. 1 seed. Johnson, who finished second to Mockobee at the regional, is right behind him with his leap of 23-2 1/4.
Johnson, who was the top receiver (27 receptions for 713 yards and nine touchdowns) on the Bulldogs’ football team, has enjoyed a breakout season on the track.
He won the 200-meter dash and the long jump, and also was a member of New Albany’s victorious 400 relay team, as the Bulldogs won their first Hoosier Hills Conference title in 24 years last month.
Johnson won the same two individual events at the Floyd Central Sectional, leading New Albany to its second consecutive title.
At last week’s regional, he once again won the 200 while finishing second to Mockobee in the long jump in helping the ‘Dogs to their second straight title.
Johnson is also seeded 21st in the 200 and is a member of New Albany’s 11th-seeded 400 relay team, which also includes DaVaughn Stovall, Derell Simmons and DeJon Winburn. Winburn is also seeded 23rd in the 100.
Several other Bulldogs have a chance to make some noise at the state meet. Included among those is senior Khol Brown, who is seeded seventh in the 110 hurdles and 14th in the long jump.
Fellow seniors Xzavier Pruitt and Asius Miles are seeded 16th in the 300 hurdles and 20th in the 400, respectively.
Floyd Central’s contingent will be led by senior Wenkers Wright. The football standout is seeded eighth in the 110 hurdles and on the Highlanders’ 400 relay team, which is seeded 19th.
Floyd freshman Will Conway is ranked 12th in the 1,600.
Charlestown’s contingent is led by Jake Ottersbach, who is seeded 18th in the high jump and 20th in the 110 hurdles.
Jeffersonville football standout Jordan Ferguson is seeded 24th in the 200 and will also run for the Red Devils’ 400 relay team, which is seeded 27th.
Borden’s 3,200 relay team, which is comprised of Sterling Mikel, Nolan Flispart, Lody Cheatham and Gavin Just, is seeded 22nd. It’s the first relay squad in school history to advance to the state meet.
Below is a look at all of the top seeds, as well as the locals, in today’s IHSAA State Finals.
.
IHSAA STATE FINALS PERFORMANCE LIST
Today at Ben Davis High School
3,200 relay: 1. Fishers 7:46.33; 22. Borden (Sterling Mikel, Nolan Flispart, Lody Cheatham, Gavin Just) 8:11.62; 24. Floyd Central (Seth Owings, Max Grangier, Adam Heitz, Nick Gordon) 8:13.57.
100: 1. Kameron Gethers (Lake Central) 10.77; 23. DeJon Winburn (New Albany) 11.21.
110 hurdles: 1. John Colquitt (Brownsburg) 14.07; 7. Khol Brown (NA) 14.79; 8. Wenkers Wright (FC) 14.81; 20. Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown) 15.33.
200: 1. Connor Czajkowski (WL Harrison) 21.60; 21. Ja’raylan Johnson (NA) 22.89; 24. Jordan Ferguson (Jeffersonville) 22.96.
1,600: 1. Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (Columbus North) 4:10.37; 12. Will Conway (Floyd Central) 4:23.99.
400 relay: 1. Carmel 41.79; 11. New Albany (DaVaughn Stovall, Derell Simmons, DeJon Winburn, Johnson) 42.96; 19. Floyd Central (Wright, Luke Collins, Zac Hutslar, Luke Medlock, Aaron Satkoski) 43.35; 27. Jeffersonville 43.87.
400: 1. Owen Schafer (Carmel) 48.01; 20. Asius Miles (NA) 50.68.
300 hurdles: 1. Colquitt (Brownsburg) 37.61; 16. Xzavier Pruitt (NA) 40.30.
800: 1. Jaylen Castillo (Fishers) 1:53.68; 21. Weston Naville (FC) 1:57.65; 22. Aidan Lord (NA) 1:57.78.
3,200: 1. Kole Mathison (Carmel) 9:05.98.
1,600 relay: 1. Carmel 3:21.79; 19. New Albany (Myles Johnson, Tyreese Winburn, Xzavier Pruitt, Asius Miles) 3:27.06.
High jump: 1. Kamyren Garrett (Lawrence Central) 6-10; 18. Ottersbach (Charlestown) 6-3.
Long jump: 1. Devin Mockobee (Boonville) 23-2.5; 2. Johnson (NA) 23-2.25; 14. Brown (NA) 22-0.5; 21. Steven Cruz (Charlestown) 21-8.75.
Discus: 1. Keon Perkin-Sullivan (Warren Central) 180-6.
Shot put: 1. Tucker Smith (Columbus North) 67-10.25; 26. Christopher Cosby (New Albany) 50-1; 27. Isaac Hatfield (FC) 48-9.5.