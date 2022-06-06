BLOOMINGTON — Ja’raylan Johnson and Kaden Stewart leapt to runner-up finishes Saturday.
The New Albany senior was second in the long jump while the Floyd Central junior placed second in the high jump, respectively, in the IHSAA State Finals at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.
Those were two of the local standouts in the meet that was won by Plainfield. The Quakers finished with 61 points to capture their first state championship. Brownsburg (47), Columbus North (43), Fishers (39) and Carmel (38) rounded out the top five.
Led by Stewart, the Highlanders tied Ben Davis for ninth-place — their best finish since 1993 — with 18 points. Behind Johnson, the Bulldogs tied for 27th with eight points. Additionally, Charlestown tied for 40th with five points and Jeffersonville tied for 56th with three.
In the high jump, Plainfield junior Bode Gilkerson edged Stewart for the state title. Gilkerson cleared 6-feet, 9-inches while Stewart jumped 6-8. Stewart, who set the Floyd school record earlier this season when he cleared 6-10 1/4, failed in his three attempts at 6-9.
In the long jump, Portage senior Piere Hill won the state championship with his leap of 23-4 3/4. Johnson was only 3 inches back in second. He finished fifth in that event last year.
Floyd Central’s Will Conway had the area’s next best finish. The sophomore finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run. Carmel junior Kole Mathison, who also won the 1,600, crossed the finish line first in 8 minutes, 59.05 seconds. Jasper senior Abe Eckman was second (9:01.50), Carmel senior Charlie Schuman third (9:02.39), narrowly ahead of Conway (a school-record 9:02.81).
Conway also combined with teammate Mitchel Meier, Weston Naville and Max Grangier for a seventh-place finish (in a school-record 7:52.53) in the 3,200 relay.
Grangier also placed ninth in the 300 hurdles.
Two other locals, Charlestown junior Jake Ottersbach and Jeffersonville senior Maliek Bush, scored points in the 110 hurdles. Ottersbach finished fifth in 14.56 while Bush was close behind in 14.86.
Ottersbach also tied for 12th in the high jump.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Saturday at IU Bloomington
Team scores: 1. Plainfield 61, 2. Brownsburg 47, 3. Columbus North 43, 4. Fishers 39, 5. Carmel 38, 6. Center Grove 35.33, 7. Warren Central 23, 8. FW Concordia 21, 9(tie). Floyd Central, Ben Davis 18. Others: 27(tie). New Albany 8, 40(tie). Charlestown 5, 56(tie). Jeffersonville 3.
3,200 relay: 1. Columbus North 7:37.90; 2. Center Grove 7:42.91; 3. Fishers 7:43.30; 7. Floyd Central (Will Conway, Mitchel Meier, Weston Naville, Max Grangier) 7:52.53; 14. New Albany (John Fulmer, Gavin Thompson, Aaron Lord, Aidan Lord) 7:57.86.
100: 1. Anthony Brodie (Ev. Memorial) 10.68; 2. Lance Pratt (FW Concordia) 10.82; 3. Plez Lawrence (Kokomo) 10.83; 13. Luke Collins (FC) 10.87.
110 hurdles: 1. John Colquitt (Brownsburg) 13.90; 2. Knox Willis (Zionsville) 14.40; 3. Harrison Hrbek (Plainfield) 14.50; 5. Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown) 14.56; 7. Maliek Bush (Jeffersonville) 14.86; 12. Kaden Kruer (FC) 14.95.
200: 1. Kemari Robinson (Ritters) 21.49; 2. Pratt (FW Concordia) 21.54; 3. Newash-Campbell (Plainfield) 21.62; 20. Zac Hutslar (FC) 22.50.
1,600: 1. Kole Mathison (Carmel) 4:04.82; 2. Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (Columbus North) 4:09.56; 3. Ez. Burrell (Brebeuf) 4:12.31.
400 relay: 1. Brownsburg 41.60; 2. Plainfield 41.92; 3. Evansville Harrison 41.96; 10. Floyd Central (Landon Purlee, Darius Atkins, Hutslar, Collins) 42.45; 14. New Albany (Ja’raylan Johnson, DeJon Winburn, Derell Simmons, Tyreese Winburn) 42.80.
400: 1. Nayyir Newash-Campbell (Plainfield) 47.45; 2. Nickens Lemba (Southport) 47.66; 3. Keefer Soehngen (Fishers) 48.12; 14. Garrett Huber (Providence) 50.01.
300 hurdles: 1. Colquitt (Brownsburg) 38.28; 2. Tyler Tarter (Fishers) 38.57; 3. Alexander Hooten (Roncalli) 39.11; 9. Max Grangier (FC) 39.47; 12. Kruer (FC) 40.11.
800: 1. Kai Connor (Westfield) 1:51.84; 2. Xavier Wills (Warren Central) 1:52.69; 3. Matthew Newell (Columbus North) 1:53.26; 26. Weston Naville (FC) 2:04.80.
3,200: 1. Mathison (Carmel) 8:59.05; 2. Abe Eckman (Jasper) 9:01.50; 3. Charlie Schuman (Carmel) 9:02.39; 4. Conway (FC) 9:02.81.
1,600 relay: 1. Fishers 3:18.85; 2. Plainfield 3:20.38; 3. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 3:20.67; 12. Providence (Garrett Huber, Ben Kelly, Gus Ernstberger, Jackson Kaiser) 3:24.41.
High jump: 1. Bode Gilkerson (Plainfield) 6-9; 2. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-8; 3. Brion Stephens (Warren Central) 6-7; 12(tie). Ottersbach (Charlestown) 6-4.
Long jump: 1. Piere Hill (Portage) 23-4.75; 2. J. Johnson (NA) 23-1.75; 3. Abram Stitt (Delta) 22-11.
Discus: 1. Antoine Cooper Jr. (Ben Davis) 172-6; 2. Tucker Smith (Columbus North) 170-4; 3. Mike Paquette (Penn) 168-11.
Shot put: 1. Tucker Smith (Columbus North) 66-6.75; 2. Colin Wilson (Hamilton Heights) 64-4.5; 3. D. Lara-Gonzalez (Ben Davis) 61-7.25.
Pole vault: 1. Cody Johnston (Hobart) 16-8; 2. Connor Burries (Center Grove) 16-0; 3. George Bourdier (Culver Academies) 15-9; 20. Landon Dobbs (Henryville) 13-0.
