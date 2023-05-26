BLOOMINGTON — Charlestown’s Jake Ottersbach and Jeffersonville’s Jeremiah Brown won multiple events for their respective squads to highlight the local contingent in the Bloomington North Regional on Thursday night.
Ottersbach was a three-time individual champion. The senior standout swept the hurdles races, winning the 110 (14.12 seconds) and the 300 (39.21), and also finished first in the long jump (21-feet, 10 1/2-inches).
Meanwhile Brown won the 100 (10.89) and the 200 (22.14) while also teaming up with Nizaiah Carr, Kyon Stephenson and Lazarus Weobong to capture the 400 relay (42.11).
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualified for the IHSAA State Finals, which will be next Friday night at Indiana University.
Three other locals earned invites. Weobong was the runner-up to Ottersbach in the 110 hurdles. Henryville’s Landon Dobbs took third in the pole vault while Charlestown’s Colin Davenport was third in the shot put.
Bloomington North took the team title with 120 points — 39 ahead of rival Bloomington South. Jeff took third (50) while the Pirates finished fourth (39).
.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL
The top 3 finishers in each event automatically qualify for the IHSAA State Finals
Top 10 team scores: 1. Bloomington North 120, 2. Bloomington South 81, 3. Jeffersonville 50, 4. Charlestown 39, 5. Terre Haute South 32, 6. Jennings County 28, 7. Orleans 26, 8. Austin 20, 9. Seymour 19, 10(tie). Brown County, North Putnam, West Vigo 17. Others: 24(tie). Eastern, Henryville 6, 30. Silver Creek 1.
100: 1. Jeremiah Brown (Jeff) 10.89; 2. Jaidyn Johnson (BN) 10.97; 3. Eli Roach (West Vigo) 11.07; 4. Nizaiah Carr (Jeff) 11.12.
200: 1. Brown (Jeff) 22.14; 2. Roach (WV) 22.30; 3. Sam Cosner (BS) 22.66; 4. Carr (Jeff) 22.67.
400: 1. JaQualon Roberts (BN) 49.18; 2. Patrick Alston (Orleans) 50.13; 3. Josh Tait (BS) 50.43; 7. Don Starling (Jeff) 51.81; 12. Wyatt Chisman (CH) 52.86; 14. Colin Gemme (CH) 53.65.
800: 1. Caleb Winders (BN) 1:53.49; 2. Brandon Rice (Austin) 1:55.84; 3. Martin Barco (Martinsville) 1:56.94; 8. Ryan Graham (SC) 2:00.24; 9. Keanu Wycoff (Henryville) 2:01.07.
1,600: 1. Barco (Martinsville) 4:08.75; 2. Chase Austin (Brown Co.) 4:19.02; 3. Ethan Aidoo (THS) 4:19.66.
3,200: 1. Kyle Clark (BN) 9:09.10; 2. Ryan Rheam (BS) 9:11.53; 3. Joe Zinkan (BS) 9:21.56; 15. Dirk Crater (Crothersville) 10:07.54.
110 hurdles: 1. Jake Ottersbach (CH) 14.12; 2. Lazarus Weobong (Jeff) 14.62; 3. D'Andre Black (BS) 14.74.
300 hurdles: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 39.21; 2. Wyatt Switzer (South Putnam) 39.75; 3. Broc Murphy (BN) 40.38.
400 relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Carr, Kyon Stephenson, Brown, Weobong) 42.11; 2. Bloomington North 42.84; 3. Bloomington South 43.05; 9. Silver Creek (Jeremiah Coleman, Chase Calhoun, Donovan Mosley, Jaxson Serna) 44.94.
1,600 relay: 1. Bloomington North 3:22.30; 2. Bloomington South 3:25.57; 3. Seymour 3:26.10; 11. Silver Creek (Mosley, Austin Jewell, Kelo Lee, Mac Rhodes) 3:38.23; 12. Jeff (Carr, Brown, Stephenson, Starling) 3:38.83.
3,200 relay: 1. Bloomington North 7:43.67; 2. Austin 8:03.17; 3. Bloomington South 8:05.99; 7. Charlestown (Chisman, Luke Jones, Cameron Gemme, Simeon Porcius) 8:31.42; 13. Silver Creek (Jewell, Glenn Just, Logan James, Alex Smith) 8:58.73.
High jump: 1. Braydon Patterson (BNL) 6-4; 2. Alston (Orleans) 6-3; 3. Andrew Adams (Eastern) 6-3; 8. Ottersbach (CH) 6-0; 11(tie). Zarhon Calhoun (Jeff) 5-10; 17. Maven Dukes (Henryville) 5-8.
Pole vault: 1. Sawyer Bailey (BS) 15-0; 2. Chip Cox (Madison) 13-6; 3. Landon Dobbs (Henryville) 13-0.
Long jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 21-10.5; 2. Nolan Hackleman (North Putnam) 21-8.25; 3. Alston (Orleans) 21-6.5; 12. Starling (Jeff) 19-1.25; 14. Dukes (Henryville) 18-7.
Shot put: 1. Tyler Marley (THS) 55-11; 2. Max Wynalda (BN) 54-2.5; 3. Colin Davenport (CH) 53-11; 11. Zach Cowper (CH) 47-2; 15. Preston Whalen (Jeff) 44-3.5; 16. James Hardy (Eastern) 41-6.
Discus: 1. Cody Mikulich (BN) 164-7; 2. Larron Childers (Springs Valley) 162-7; 3. Wyatt Sutter (Brown Co.) 154-6; 12. Cowper (CH) 132-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.