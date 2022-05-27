BLOOMINGTON — The host Cougars won the team title, but Charlestown's Jake Ottersbach had a solid showing in Thursday evening's Bloomington North Regional.
The Cougars compiled 117 points — 57 more than runner-up Bloomington South. Springs Valley (39), Charlestown (26) and Sullivan (25.5) rounded out the top five. Jeffersonville placed seventh (23.75) while Henryville took 26th (7.75) and Silver Creek tied for 34th (3).
Ottersbach, a junior, accounted for all of the Pirates' points by winning a pair of events and finishing third in another. He repeated as the champion in the 110-meter hurdles, lowering his school-record to 14.48 seconds in the process, and finished first in the long jump (21-feet, 5 3/4-inches). Ottersbach also took third in the high jump.
Maliek Bush led the way for the seventh-place Red Devils. The senior was second to Ottersbach in the 110 hurdles and tied for seventh in the high jump.
Other point-scorers for the Red Devils were junior Jeremiah Brown, who finished fourth in the 100 and Lazarus Weobong, who was seventh in the 110 hurdles.
Freshman Landon Dobbs led the way for the Hornets, taking third in the pole vault. Other point-scorers for Henryville were junior Maven Dukes, who tied for seventh in the high jump, and sophomore Keanu Wycoff, who placed eighth in the 800.
Austin Jewell accounted for all of Silver Creek's points. The junior placed sixth in the 800.
The top three finishers in each event automatically advance to next Saturday's IHSAA State Finals, which will be held at Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington.
.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL
Top 3 finishers in each event automatically advance to state
Team scores: 1. Bloomington North (BN) 117, 2. Bloomington South (BS) 60, 3. Springs Valley (SV) 39, 4. Charlestown (CH) 26, 5. Sullivan (SU) 25.5, 6. Terre Haute South (THS) 25, 7. Jeffersonville (J) 23.75, 8. Northview (N) 22.5, 9. Linton-Stockton (LS) 22, 10. Jennings County (JC) 19. Others: 26. Henryville (H) 7.75, 28(tie). Eastern (E) 6, 34. Silver Creek (SC) 3.
100: 1. William Newby (SU) 11.03; 2. Zackary Raake (Edgewood) 11.12; 3. Stuart Nichols (Greencastle) 11.35; 4. Jeremiah Brown (J) 11.41.
200: 1. Newby (SU) 22.17; 2. Conner Grimes (SV) 22.64; 3. Reece Lozano (BN) 22.71.
400: 1. Xavier Alston (Orleans) 51.70; 2. Murry Ross-Harman (BS) 51.78; 3. Christopher Royal (Bloomfield) 52.31; 15. Tawan Stevenson (J) 54.77; 16. Mac Rhodes (SC) 55.07.
800: 1. Brandon Rice (Austin) 1:57.85; 2. Kyle Clark (BN) 1:58.73; 3. Martin Barco (Martinsville) 1:59.73; 6. Austin Jewell (SC) 2:05.32; 8. Keanu Wycoff (H) 2:06.04; 12. Caleb Jones (E) 2:15.43.
1,600: 1. Martin Barco (Martinsville) 4:17.60; 2. Clark (BN) 4:18.70; 3. Chase Austin (Brown Co.) 4:26.19.
3,200: 1. Nolan Bailey (BN) 9:27.85; 2. Nerius White (N) 9:29.81; 3. Ryan Rheam (BS) 9:31.07; 16. Karson Evans (H) 11:06.69.
110 hurdles: 1. Jake Ottersbach (CH) 14.48; 2. Maliek Bush (J) 14.55; 3. D'Andre Black (BS) 14.75; 7. Lazarus Weobong (J) 15.97.
300 hurdles: 1. Broc Murphy (BN) 39.61; 2. Zane Thompson (Bedford NL) 39.92; 3. Black (BS) 40.24; 10. Bush (J) 43.08; 14. Weobong (J) 49.50.
400 relay: 1. Bloomington North 43.37; 2. Jeffersonville (Nizaiah Carr, Kyon Stephenson, Brown, Travon Stevenson) 43.50; 3. Salem 43.87.
1,600 relay: 1. Bloomington North 3:27.13; 2. Bloomington South 3:28.60; 3. Terre Haute South 3:28.85; 13. Silver Creek (Donovan Mosley, Samuel Conn, Grant Miller, Rhodes) 3:48.13; 15. Jeffersonville (Carr, Stephenson, Dorian Gaines, Tawan Stevenson) 3:50.74.
3,200 relay: 1. Northview 8:00.97; 2. Jennings County 8:03.37; 3. Bloomington North 8:03.48; 7. Eastern (Jones, Reece Wineinger, Glenn Gosnell, Kaden Temple) 8:45.58; 9. Charlestown (Simeon Porcius, Mason Oakley, Cameron Gemme, Dylan Kinser) 8:51.28; 14. Silver Creek (Miller, Rhodes, Glenn Just, Jewell) 9:09.65.
High jump: 1. Kannon Chase (SV) 6-4; 2. Robin Dixon (SV) 6-2; 3. Ottersbach (CH) 6-2; 5. Andrew Adams (E) 6-0; 7(tie). Maven Dukes (H), Bush (J) 5-10;
Pole vault: 1. Sawyer Bailey (BS) 13-6; 2. Charles Cox (Madison) 13-0; 3. Landon Dobbs (H) 12-0.
Long jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 21-5.75; 2. Grimes (SV) 21-4.5; 3. Samson Johnson (Paoli) 20-9.75; 10. Weobong (J) 19-9.
Shot put: 1. Drew Smith (LS) 56-5; 2. Marcus Wynalda (BN) 56-4; 3. Jesiah Richardson (THN) 52-8.75.
Discus: 1. Cody Mikulich (BN) 166-8; 2. Smith (LS) 157-10; 3. Dustyn Kocsis (Brownstown Central) 153-10; 11. Clayton Hardesty (H) 123-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.