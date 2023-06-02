BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Ottersbach, Stewart, Conway lead local contingent

BLOOMINGTON — Jake Ottersbach and Kaden Stewart closed out their careers with third-place finishes at the IHSAA State Finals.
Ottersbach, a Charlestown senior, took third in the 110-meter hurdles while Stewart, a Floyd Central senior, was third in the high jump at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.
Floyd Central junior Will Conway also had a top-five finish, placing fourth in the 3,200 run.
Those three led the local contingent of athletes that competed Friday evening.
Ottersbach entered as the top seed in the 110 hurdles after winning in 14.12 seconds at last week’s Bloomington North Regional. However, he was seventh (with a 14.67) in Friday’s preliminaries before moving up four spots in the final.
Mt. Vernon (Fortville)’s George Burhenn won the race in 14.33 — four-hundredths of a second ahead of Fishers’ Tyler Tarter. Ottersbach was close behind in 14.48.
“I showed up today and I was hoping to get first, but there were some great athletes to run against,” he said. “Everything felt good, maybe being out in the sun too much (hurt), I don’t really know. But really everyone pushed, it was a really fun race.”
Ottersbach, who was making his third appearance at the state meet, also finished 13th in the 300 hurdles and 18th in the long jump to complete his career with the Pirates.
“I’m not totally sad because I have my next four years to run track,” said Ottersbach, who will continue his career at Indiana State. “But it’s definitely a little bit emotional, because I’ve been with this program (for four years) and everyone has grown so close and supported each other. I’ll definitely miss them next year.”
Stewart, who was second in the high jump last year, finished one spot lower Friday.
“I went flat there at 6-(foot-)9,” he said. “My feet were just messed up on my approach. I was not feeling it there.”
Plainfield’s Bode Gilkerson leaped 7-0 to take home his second straight state title in the event.
“(With) Bode clearing 7-feet, I’m not sure how much competition I would’ve been able to give him,” Stewart said of his future college teammate at Purdue.
Stewart was one of four athletes to clear 6-8.
“I like finishing third-place,” he said. “It’s not what I wanted, but it gets us on the wall (at Floyd Central) again. My main goal was to just place top-three, and that’s what we did. It hurts a little bit, but we did what we wanted.”
In one of the most exciting races of the night, Conway broke away from the field early in the 3,200 and led the first six laps. However defending state champion Kole Mathison and teammate Tony Provenzano passed Conway at the start of the seventh lap. Those two finished 1-2 while Bloomington South’s Ryan Rheam took third.
Conway, who came in as the No. 1 seed after running an 8:57.22 at last week’s Evansville Central Regional, edged Brebeuf’s Cameron Todd by three-hundreths of a second to finish fourth.
It was hard for Conway to hide his disappointment after the race.
“I was the best runner in that field,” he said. “I wasn’t the fourth-best, there’s no doubt in my mind. I should’ve won. I went out faster than that last weekend (at regional) and I finished fine. It wasn’t my day. There’s nothing you can do about it. What I did today I would do again 10 times out of 10. There’s no regrets. Every day can’t be your day, but I know how good I am so I’m not sad at all. The job’s not finished here. I have unfinished business with the guys above me on the podium.
“I thought I did everything right today. On the warmup I had a little bit of a side-stitch, but there’s no excuses. It happens all the time, nothing I wasn’t used to. I went out a little hot and things got tough, I wasn’t strong enough this time. It’s back to the drawing board because I know how good I want to be. I’ve got a fire behind me, I’m driven, I know God’s going to take care of me. There’s nothing I’m worried about. I’m going to go and I’m going to come back and I’m going to win next year, there’s no doubt in my mind.”
Brownsburg took home the team title with 55 points — five more than Carmel and seven ahead of defending champion Plainfield.
Floyd Central tied for 13th with 17 points while Charlestown tied for 30th with seven. New Albany tied for 44th with four points while Jeffersonville tied for 51st with three.
The Highlanders’ other points came from seniors Max Grangier and Kaden Kruer. Grangier placed seventh in the 300 hurdles while Kruer was ninth in the 110 hurdles.
The Bulldogs' four points came from Aaron Lord. The senior led the first three laps of the 1,600 before falling to sixth. His twin brother, Aidan, placed 19th in that race.
The Red Devils’ points came courtesy of their 400 relay team. The quartet of Kyon Stephenson, Nizaiah Carr, Jeremiah Brown and Lazarus Weobong combined to finish seventh in 41.93. Brownsburg won that event with a state-record of 40.70.
Three other locals had top-15 finishes.
Providence’s Luke Jorden took 10th in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 21-8.
Henryville sophomore Landon Dobbs took 12th in the pole vault, clearing 14-0.
Finally, Floyd Central sophomore Brock Conrad finished 14th in the shot put.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday at IU-Bloomington
Top 10 team scores: 1. Brownsburg 55, 2. Carmel 50, 3. Plainfield 48, 4(tie). Fishers, Bloomington North 31, 6(tie). Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Zionsville 28, 8. Center Grove 24, 9. Lawrence Central 22, 10. Warren Central 21. Others: 13. Floyd Central 17, 30. Charlestown 7, 44. New Albany 4, 51. Jeffersonville 3.
3,200 relay: 1. Bloomington North 7:37.24; 2. Zionsville 7:37.84; 3. Carmel 7:39.56.
110 hurdles: 1. George Burhenn (Mt. Vernon-Fortville) 14.33; 2. Tyler Tarter (Fishers) 14.37; 3. Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown) 14.48; 9. Kaden Kruer (FC) 14.89; 13. Lazarus Weobong (Jeff) 14.82; 27. Dakota Johnson (NA) 18.10.
100: 1. Eljiah Jackson (Lawrence Central) 10.52; 2. Dominic Calhoun (Brownsburg) 10.57; 3. William Riley (Greenwood) 10.71; 21. Jeremiah Brown (Jeff) 11.05; 27. Darius Atkins (FC) 11.16.
1,600: 1. Martin Barco (Martinsville) 4:07.45; 2. Cameron Todd (Brebeuf) 4:08.76; 3. Kole Mathison (Carmel) 4:09.44; 6. Aaron Lord (NA) 4:12.53; 19. Aidan Lord (NA) 4:24.10.
400 relay: 1. Brownsburg 40.70-x; 2. Lawrence Central 41.17; 3. Bloomington North 41.69; 7. Jeffersonville (Kyon Stephenson, Nizaiah Carr, Jeremiah Brown, Lazarus Weobong) 41.93; 14. Floyd Cenral (Bryce Kernen, Landon Purlee, Kruer, Darius Atkins) 42.64.
400: 1. Nayyir Newash-Campbell (Plainfield) 46.98-x; 2. Riley Buroff (Churbusco) 47.22; 3. Xavier Thomas (Ev. Reitz) 47.67.
300 hurdles: 1. Parker Doyle (Center Grove) 37.78; 2. Jacob Martin (Homestead) 38.31; 3. George Burhenn (Mt. Vernon-Fortville) 38.75; 7. Max Grangier (FC) 39.31; 13. Ottersbach (CH) 39.91.
800: 1. Nate Killeen (North Central-Indpls) 1:51.84; 2. Caleb Winders (Bloomington North) 1:52.68; 3. Barco (Martinsville) 1:52.70; 18. Luca Cirincione (FC) 1:57.16.
200: 1. Dominic Calhoun (Brownsburg) 21.30; 2. Xavier Thomas (Ev. Reitz) 21.44; 3. Matthew Wray (Whiteland) 21.49; 19. Brown (Jeff) 22.29.
3,200: 1. Kole Mathison (Carmel) 8:53.18; 2. Tony Provenzano (Carmel) 8:54.94; 3. Ryan Rheam (Bloomington South) 9:03.96; 4. Will Conway (FC) 9:05.96; 11. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 9:15.46; 18. Aaron Lord (NA) 9:34.70; 26. Aidan Lord (NA) 9:49.43.
1,600 relay: 1. Center Grove 3:16.41; 2. Warren Central 3:16.89; 3. Plainfield 3:17.15; 18. Providence (Gus Ernstberger, Ben Kelly, Drew Kelly, Jackson Kaiser) 3:25.66.
Long jump: 1. Alex Meyer (Angola) 24-2; 2. Justin Marshall (Merrillville) 23-9.75; 3. Elijah Coker (Penn) 23-7.75; 10. Luke Jorden (Providence) 21-8; 18. Ottersbach 21-0.
Discus: 1. Seamus Malaski (Crown Point) 187-8; 2. Fin Essley (Zionsville) 178-2; 3. Isaac Masquelier (Plainfield) 175-4; 23. Brock Conrad (FC) 147-1.
Shot put: 1. Luke Himes (Heritage Christian) 65-1.5; 2. Colin Wilson (Hamilton Heights) 62-6.75; 3. Trevor Lauck (Roncalli) 58-3.25; 14. Conrad (FC) 53-11; 19. Colin Davenport (Charlestown) 51-3.75.
Pole vault: 1. Cody Johnson (Hobart) 17-0; 2. Eli Griffin (Homestead) 15-3; 3. Linoln Hulsey (LaVille) 15-0; 12(tie). Landon Dobbs (Henryvlle) 14-0; 18. Jake Grangier (FC) 14-0.
High jump: 1. Bode Gilkerson (Plainfield) 7-0; 2. Elliot Ryba (Greenfield-Central) 6-8; 3. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-8.
x—state record.