BLOOMINGTON — Charlestown tied for seventh, and Jeffersonville took 10th, at the Bloomington North Regional on Thursday.
The host Cougars ran away with the team title, scoring 116 points. Terre Haute South was second with 60 while Sullivan and Bloomington South tied for third with 46. The Pirates and Paoli tied for seventh with 24 points apiece while the Red Devils tallied 19.
Charlestown had one regional champion.
Sophomore Jake Ottersbach won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.33 seconds. He also finished fourth in the high jump.
Fellow Pirates, junior Steven Cruz, finished second in the long jump with a leap of 21-feet, 8 3/4-inches.
Jeff's Jordan Ferguson finished third in the 200 and fourth in the 100. Ferguson was also a member of the Red Devils' third-place finishing 400 relay team.
Silver Creek tied for 28th-place with three points. Those came from senior Ashton Still, who placed sixth in the 800.
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualified for next Friday's IHSAA State Finals at Ben Davis.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL
Thursday
Top 3 finishers automatically qualify for IHSAA State Finals
Team scores: 1. Bloomington North 116, 2. Terre Haute North 60, 3 (tie). Sullivan, Bloomington South 46, 5. Terre Haute South 40, 6. Springs Valley 30.5, 7 (tie). Charlestown, Paoli 24, 9. North Putnam 23, 10. Jeffersonville 10. Other: 28. Silver Creek 3.
100: 1. William Newby (Sullivan) 10.97; 2. Nate Reynolds (Mitchell) 11.14; 3. Conner Grimes (Springs Valley) 11.24. Other: 4. Jordan Ferguson (Jeff) 11.27; 8. Steven Cruz (Charlestown) 11.46.
200: 1. Newby (Sullivan) 22.29; 2. Brett Bosley (Paoli) 22.60; 3. Ferguson (Jeff) 22.96.
400: 1. JaQualon Roberts (BN) 50.03; 2. Colton Clifford (North Putnam) 50.17; 3. Murry Ross-Harman (BS) 50.85. Other: 15. Andrew Cruz (Charlestown) 55.64.
800: 1. Mason Childers (BN) 1:56.30; 2 Griffin Bruce (Bloomington North) 1:57.93; 3. Cael Light (THS) 2:02.06. Others: 6. Ashton Still (SC) 2:02.95; 11. Dylan Kinser (Charlestown) 2:07.77.
1,600: 1. Anthony Adams (THN) 4:26.88; 2. Light (THS) 4:26.89; 3. Dylan Zeck (THN) 4:27.37.
3,200: 1. Carson Heath (Martinsville) 9:39.92; 2. Ryan Rheam (BS) 9:43.05; 3. Ethan Teske (BN) 9:43.64. Other: 16. Karson Evans (Henryville) 11:16.98.
110 hurdles: 1. Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown) 15.33; 2. Josh Pennington (Seymour) 15.46; 3. D'Andre Black (BS) 15.47. Other: 7. Drew Nelson (Jeff) 16.15.
300 hurdles: 1. Gabe Garcia (North Putnam) 40.44; 2. Zane Thompson (BNL) 40.77; 3. Broc Murphy (BN) 40.85. Others: 13. Nelson (Jeff) 45.65; 15. Ryan Lucas (SC) 46.91.
400 relay: 1. Sullivan 43.37; 2. Martinsville 43.68; 3. Jeffersonville (Jose Murillo, Jeremiah Brown, Jadehn Debnam, Ferguson) 43.87
1,600 relay: 1. Bloomington North 3:21.95; 2. Terre Haute North 3:27.95; 3. Bloomington South 3:30.64. Others: 11. Jeffersonville (Alston Williams, Murillo, Lazarus Weobong, Debnam) 3:39.55; 14. Silver Creek (Alex Carney, Donovan Mosley, Michael Lowery, Still) 3:43.46.
3,200 relay: 1. Bloomington North 8:01.67; 2. Terre Haute North 8:09.83; 3. Northview 8:13.22. Other: 12. Silver Creek (Carney, McKinley Rhodes, Austin Jewell, Gavin Clark) 8:56.27.
Long jump: 1. Bosley (Paoli) 22-4; 2. S. Cruz (Charlestown) 21-8.75; 3. Conner Grimes (Springs Valley) 20-11.5.
High jump: 1. Bailen Murphy (BN) 6-4; 2. Owen Bates (Southwestern) 6-4; 3. Bosley (Paoli) 6-3. Other: 4. Ottersbach (Charlestown) 6-3.
Shot put: 1. Matt Grannan (BN) 51-9; 2. Drew Smith (Linton-Stockton) 50-6; 3. Konnor McIntosh (Austin) 50-5. Others: 15. Colin Davenport (Charlestown) 39-7; 16. Will Heid (Henryville) 38-3.75.
Discus: 1. Keegan Collins (THN) 154-11; 2. Zane Ortlieb (Jennings) 148-6; 3. Smith (L-S) 148-4. Others: 11. Nelson (Jeff) 127-2; 15. Davenport (Charlestown) 110-6.
Pole vault: 1. Grant Bell (Sullivan) 13-4; 2. Ricky Stanley (Brown County) 13-0; 3. Trenton Tuberosa (THS) 12-6. Other: 11. Caleb Leheceanu (Henryville) 11-0.
