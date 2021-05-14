CORYDON — The Corydon Central boys rolled to victory in the Mid-Southern Conference Championships on Thursday evening.
The Panthers, led by senior standout Camden Marshall, compiled 146.5 points. Austin was second with 88 while Charlestown and Brownstown Central tied for third with 64. Silver Creek placed ninth (39) and Clarksville took 10th (11).
The Pirates won three events. Jake Ottersbach won the 300-meter hurdles (42.77 seconds) and the high jump (6-feet). He also placed second in the 110 hurdles.
Also for Charlestown, Andrew Cruz won the 400 (52.90) and was third in the 200.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday at Corydon Central
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 146.5, 2. Austin 88, 3 (tie). Brownstown Central, Charlestown 64, 5. North Harrison 61, 6. Eastern 55, 7. Salem 53, 8. Scottsburg 44.5, 9. Silver Creek 37, 10. Clarksville 11.
100: 1. Trevon Smedley (Salem) 11.70; 2. Jacob Torbet (CC) 11.97; 3. Spencer Smith (NH) 12.00.
200: 1. Torbet (CC) 23.82; 2. Smith (NH) 23.85; 3. Andrew Cruz (C) 24.79.
400: 1. Cruz (C) 52.90; 2. Zach Hougland (CC) 53.19; 3. Xavier Rahe (A) 53.45.
800: 1. Camden Marshall (CC) 2:01.05; 2. Jacob Wenning (NH) 2:02.73; 3. Brandon Rice (A) 2:04.85.
1,600: 1. Marshall (CC) 4:33.26; 2. Wyatt Beck (A) 4:43.15; 3. Chance Craig (A) 4:44.12.
3,200: 1. Marshall (CC) 9:55.76; 2. Beck (A) 10:06.95; 3. Craig (A) 10:16.53.
110 hurdles: 1. Christopher Garrow (CC) 15.18; 2. Jake Ottersbach (C) 15.26; 3. Mason Busick (Scottsburg) 15.86.
300 hurdles: 1. Ottersbach (C) 42.77; 2. Isiaah Engle (BC) 45.21; 3. Braden Cummings (Salem) 45.24.
400 relay: 1. Corydon Central 45.37; 2. Charlestown (Steven Cruz, Dylan Kinser, A. Cruz, Ottersbach) 45.82; 3. Salem 46.09.
1,600 relay: 1. Corydon Central 3:36.20; 2. Scottsburg 3:40.19; 3. Brownstown Central 3:42.26.
3,200 relay: 1. Austin 8:49; 2. Silver Creek (Alex Carney, Austin Jewell, Ashton Still, Mac Rhodes) 8:54; 3. Eastern 9:09.
Long jump: 1. Brayden Cole (E) 19-1.5; 2. Grant Mahuron (Salem) 19-0.75; 3. Cater Ezzell (Salem) 18-4.
High jump: 1. Ottersbach (C) 6-0; 2. Ezzell (Salem) 6-0; 3. Michael Nash (Clarksville) 5-8.
Shot put: 1. Konner McIntosh (A) 45-4.5; 2. Wesley Harmon (NH) 42-8.5; 3. James Hardy (E) 40-4.
Discus: 1. Dakota Jones (CC) 140-9; 2. Dustyn Kocsis (BC) 132-0; 3. Brayden Millick (BC) 126-10.
Pole vault: 1. Sean Woods (CC) 12-0; 2. Wenning (NH) 11-6; 3. Connor Nease (A) 11-0.
