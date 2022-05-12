CORYDON — The Charlestown boys’ track and field team captured its first Mid-Southern Conference title in 33 years Thursday night.
Led by Jake Ottersbach, the Pirates scored 96 points to win the nine-team MSC Championships at Corydon Central. Salem was second with 92 while Brownstown Central took third with 87. The host Panthers (84.5) and Austin (76) rounded out the top five. Silver Creek placed ninth with 20 points.
Ottersbach finished first in four events — the 110-meter hurdles (14.71 seconds), the 300 hurdles (41.42), the long jump (20-feet, 11 3/4-inches) and the high jump (6-2).
Colin Davenport accounted for Charlestown’s other individual victory by taking the title in the shot put (47-0).
Freshman Zach Cowper finished third in the discus and shot put while Dylan Kinser took third in the 400 for the Pirates, whose last MSC title came in 1989.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday at Corydon Central
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 96, 2. Salem 92, 3. Brownstown Central 87, 4. Corydon Central 84.5, 5. Austin 76, 6. North Harrison 73, 7. Scottsburg 50.5, 8. Eastern 45, 9. Silver Creek 20.
100: 1. Trevon Smedley (Salem) 11.36; 2. Aidan Hacker (Salem) 11.60; 3. Bruce Beard (CC) 11.64; 7. Terrence Bonner (CH) 12.07.
200: 1. Smedley (Salme) 23.14; 2. Spencer Smith (NH) 23.47; 3. Tucker Smith (NH) 23.96; 5. Colin Gemme (CH) 24.45; 8. Bonner (CH) 25.59.
400: 1. Garrett Driver (BC) 52.06; 2. Jaxon Barnett (Scottsburg) 53.70; 3. Dylan Kinser (CH) 54.85; 5. McKinley Rhodes (SC) 55.50; 10. Moses Martin (CH) 56.57; 11. Donovan Mosley (SC)
800: 1. Brandon Rice (A) 2:02.47; 2. Jacob Wenning (NH) 2:03.90; 3. Jackson Marshall (A) 2:06.13; 9. Glenn Just (SC) 2:20.09; 10. Grant Miller (SC) 2:20.32; 11. Cameron Gemme (CH) 2:22.40; 16. Luke Jones (CH) 2:30.32.
1,600: 1. Jackson Marshall (A) 4:45.54; 2. Rice (A) 4:45.72; 3. Booker Lahue (CC) 4:46.78; 9. Mason Oakley (CH) 5:08.74; 11. Simeon Porcius (CH) 5:12.51; 14. Caleb Lucas (SC) 5:40.78.
3,200: 1. Chance Craig (A) 10:23.99; 2. Rice (A) 10:31.47; 3. Lahue (CC) 10:36.30; 7. Austin Jewell (SC) 11:05.51; 9. Oakley (CH) 11:18.20; 13. Mohammed Mohsin (CH) 13:58.84.
110 hurdles: 1. Jake Ottersbach (CH) 14.71; 2. Mason Busick (Scottsburg) 15.28; 3. Braden Cummings (Salem) 16.03; 5. Ryan Lucas (SC) 17.02.
300 hurdles: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 41.42; 2. Gregory Hutcheson (BC) 43.25; 3. Dillon Whitfield (Salem) 43.60; 8. Ethan Vaughn (CH) 44.62; 15. R. Lucas (SC) 50.33.
400 relay: 1. Salem 44.81; 2. Corydon Central 45.86; 3. Brownstown Central 46.01; 4. Charlestown (Bonner, Logan Harvey, Vaughn, Co. Gemme) 46.06; 6. Silver Creek (Samuel Conn, Carver Hoffman, Dalyn Bryant, R. Lucas) 46.94.
1,600 relay: 1. Scottsburg 3:35.18; 2. Brownstown Central 3:36.53; 3. North Harrison 3:36.69; 6. Charlestown (Kinser, Co. Gemme, Vaughn, Vaught) 3:43.90; 7. Silver Creek (Conn, Rhodes, Canon Murley, R. Lucas) 3:44.86.
3,200 relay: 1. Austin 8:36.79; 2. North Harrison 8:49.11; 3. Eastern 8:54.23; 4. Silver Creek (Miller, Jewell, Glenn Just, Rhodes) 8:57.00; 5. Charlestown (Kinser, Porcius, Oakley, Ca. Gemme) 9:03.70.
Long jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 20-11.75; 2. Hayden Baughman (Salem) 19-9.75; 3. Beard (CC) 19-0; 6. Martin (CH) 18-0.5.
High jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 6-2; 2. Deegan Cornelius (Scottsburg) 6-1; 3(tie). Andrew Adams (E), Sean Woods (CC) 6-0.
Shot put: 1. Colin Davenport (CH) 47-0; 2. Dustyn Kocsis (BC) 45-7; 3. Zach Cowper (CH) 44-6.
Discus: 1. Kocsis (BC) 153-7; 2. Dakota Jones (CC) 133-9; 3. Cowper (CH) 133-7; 4. Davenport (CH) 128-6; 9. Eli Newman (SC) 113-7.
Pole vault: 1. Woods (CC) 13-9; 2. Connor Nease (A) 12-0; 3. Wenning (NH) 12-0.
