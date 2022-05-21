MADISON — Jeffersonville captured its first sectional title since 2019, and 47th in program history, Friday night.
The Red Devils won six of the 16 events en route to 122 points and the team title at the Madison Sectional, which started Thursday before it was postponed by weather.
Charlestown, which was trying for its first sectional championship, was second with 103 points. Austin (81) was third and Madison finished fourth (72) while Henryville and Southwestern tied for fifth with 55 points apiece.
Maliek Bush led the way for the Jeff. The senior won the 110-meter hurdles (14.53 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (41.43).
Other individual winners for the Red Devils were Tawan Stevenson in the 400 (52.34) and Jeremiah Brown in the 200 (23.22).
Tawan Stevenson was also a part of two victorious relay teams. He, Kyon Stephenson, Travon Stevenson and Lazarus Weobong won the 400 relay (42.98). Tawan Stevenson also teamed up with Stephenson, Dorian Gaines and Collin Durbin to capture the 1,600 relay (3:33.73).
The runner-up Pirates finished first in four of the five field events. Jake Ottersbach, who was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, won the high jump (clearing 6-feet, 2-inches) and the long jump (20-11).
Colin Davenport triumphed in the shot put (50-1 1/2) while freshman Zach Cowper, who was second in the shot, finished first in the discus (119-7).
The top three finishers in each event automatically advance to Thursday's Bloomington North Regional.
MADISON SECTIONAL
Top 3 finishers in each event automatically advance to regional
Team scores: 1. Jeffersonville 122, 2. Charlestown 103, 3. Austin 81, 4. Madison 72, 5(tie). Henryville, Southwestern 55, 7. Scottsburg 54, 8. Silver Creek 47, 9. Rock Creek 16, 10. Switzerland County 13, 11. Shawe Memorial 6.
3,200 relay: 1. Austin 8:21.69; 2. Madison 8:39.19; 3. Silver Creek (Mac Rhodes, Glenn Just, Grant Miller, Austin Jewell) 8:43.65; 4. Charlestown (Simeon Porcius, Luke Jones, Dylan Kinser, Daniel Porcius) 8:52.00; 7. Jeffersonville (Tawan Stevenson, Cajun Dunn, Cade Williams, Dorian Gaines) 9:08.51.
110 hurdles: 1. Maliek Bush (J) 14.53; 2. Jake Ottersbach (CH) 14.59; 3. Mason Busick (S) 15.03; 4. Lazarus Weobong (J) 15.57; 6. Ryan Lucas (SC) 16.96; 8. Rhys Duncan (CH) 19.47.
100: 1. Kaden Zellers (SW) 11.19; 2. Jeremiah Brown (J) 11.21; 3. Kyon Stephenson (J) 11.51; 5. Martin Vergara-Romero (H) 11.81; 7. Terrence Bonner (CH) 11.98; 8. Myles Baker (H) 12.11.
1,600: 1. Jackson Marshall (A) 4:41.92; 2. Brandon Rice (A) 4:44.34; 3. Sam Fewell (SM) 4:46.44; 5. Mason Oakley (CH) 4:57.35; 6. Keanu Wycoff (H) 4:59.84; 7. Porcius (CH) 5:08.47; 9. Mason Tolliver (H) 5:13.03; 11. Eli Benitos (RC) 5:16.79; 13. Dunn (J) 5:24.88; 14. Just (SC) 5:29.04; 15. Caleb Lucas (SC) 5:37.73; 16. AJ Franklin (NW) 5:45.90; 18. Williams (J) 5:54.38.
400 relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Tawan Stevenson, Stephenson, Travon Stevenson, Weobong) 42.98; 2. Southwestern 45.79; 3. Charlestown (Aidan Vaught, Colin Gemme, Samuel Love, Moses Martin) 46.16; 5. Silver Creek (R. Lucas, Dalyn Bryant, Donovan Mosley, Rhodes) 47.36; 7. Henryville (Maven Dukes, Drew Wilson, Baker, Vergara-Romero) 47.80; 9. Rock Creek (Jackson Roberts, Jaden Carter, Rijkard Upchurch, Seth Sleepe) 48.04.
400: 1. Tawan Stevenson (J) 52.34; 2. Jaxon Barnett (S) 53.57; 3. Rhodes (SC) 54.04; 4. Roberts (RC) 54.31; 6. Kinser (CH) 54.95; 9. Canon Murley (SC) 57.13; 10. Martin (CH) 57.15; 11. Jack Spicer (H) 57.81; 13. Collin Durbin (J) 59.63; 14. Carter (RC) 1:00.02; 15. Aiden Moffett (NW) 1:00.13; 18. Levi Vaughn (NW) 1:03.22.
300 hurdles: 1. Bush (J) 41.43; 2. Ottersbach (CH) 41.90; 3. Busick (S) 42.20; 4. Weobong (J) 43.47; 5. R. Lucas (SC) 44.05; 7. Christopher Vaughn (CH) 45.35; 9. Sleepe (RC) 46.22.
800: 1. Rice (A) 2:02.65; 2. Jackson Kelsey (M) 2:04.31; 3. Marshall (A) 2:05.48; 4. Jewell (SC) 2:06.16; 5. Wycoff (H) 2:09.72; 9. Cameron Gemme (CH) 2:14.33; 10. Williams (J) 2:14.67; 11. Dorian Gaines (J) 2:16.71; 14. Brandon Morgan (H) 2:22.43; 17. Miller (SC) 2:24.91; 18. Luke Jones (CH) 2:26.99; 19. Benitos (RC) 2:41.13; 20. Franklin (NW) 2:53.88.
200: 1. Brown (J) 23.22; 2. Nizaiah Carr (J) 23.31; 3. Baker (H) 23.46; 5. Upchurch (RC) 23.88; 8. Bonner (CH) 24.73.
3,200: 1. Chance Craig (A) 10:42.86; 2. Rice (A) 10:45.30; 3. Logan Ferris (M) 10:54.83; 4. Jewell (SC) 11:08.49; 5. Karson Evans (H) 11:18.57; 6. Oakley (CH) 11:28.70; 7. Mason Tolliver (H) 11:42.21.
1,600 relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Tawan Stevenson, Stephenson, Gaines, Durbin) 3:33.73; 2. Scottsburg 3:36.81; 3. Silver Creek (R. Lucas, Mosley, Rhodes, Just) 3:41.70; 4. Charlestown (Vaught, Colin Gemme, Porcius, Cristian Martinez) 3:42.81; 6. Henryville (Clayton Hardesty, Wilson, Baker, Wycoff) 3:48.75.
High jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 6-2, 2. Bush (J) 6-2, 3. Deegan Cornelius (S) 6-0; 4. Dukes (H) 5-10; 6. Travon Stevenson (J) 5-6.
Pole vault: 1. Charles Cox (M) 12-6; 2. Connor Nease (A) 12-0; 3. Landon Dobbs (H) 11-0; 7. Hardesty (H) 10-0.
Long jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 20-11; 2. Kaden Zellers (SC) 20-1.75; 3. Weobong (J) 19-3; 4. Upchurch (RC) 19-1.75; 5. Dukes (H) 18-6.5; 6. Travon Stevenson (J) 18-5; 7. Sleepe (RC) 18-0; 9. Martin (CH) 16-11.25.
Shot put: 1. Colin Davenport (CH) 50-1.5; 2. Zach Cowper (CH) 44-6.5; 3. James Schafer (M) 41-6; 4. Preston Whalen (J) 41-4.5; 6. Eli Newman (SC) 40-3.5; 8. Jackson Hobbs (SC) 37-6.5; 9. Chancellor Jackson (J) 37-1; 11. Cooper Wright (H) 34-3.25; 15. Gilbert Bridges (H) 26-10; 17. Isaac Majors (RC) 24-6; 19. Caleb Gedney (RC) 20-2.5.
Discus: 1. Cowper (CH) 119-7; 2. Hardesty (H) 119-6; 3. Carter Harmon (SW) 116-9; 4. Davenport (CH) 113-8; 5. Newman (SC) 112-7; 6. Webster (J) 109-3; 11. Hobbs (SC) 93-3; 12. Wright (H) 87-5; 13. Whalen (J) 86-1; 16. Gedney (RC) 69-7; 19. Majors (RC) 41-1.
