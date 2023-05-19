BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Red Devils run to 2nd straight title

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville also claimed its second straight sectional trophy Thursday.
The Red Devils won six of 16 events en route to 133 points — 16 ahead of runner-up Charlestown. The Pirates were followed by Austin (78), Silver Creek (75), Madison (72), Henryville (42), Southwestern (34), Switzerland County (23), Scottsburg (22), Rock Creek (16), Shawe Memorial (six) and New Washington (two).
Jeremiah Brown led the way for Jeff. The senior standout sprinted to wins in the 100 (10.83) and the 200 (21.95).
Other individual winners for the Red Devils were Don Starling Jr. in the 400 (52.34) and Lazarus Weobong in the 110 hurdles (14.72).
Brown, Nizaiah Carr, Starling and Weobong teamed up to win the 400 relay (42.50). Meanwhile, Kyon Stephenson, Ethan Davis, Starling and Carr captured the 1,600 relay (3:32.95)
Jake Ottersbach led the way for second-place Charlestown. The senior standout won three events — the 300 hurdles (39.87), the high jump (6-2) and the long jump (22-1 3/4) — while finishing second in the 110 hurdles.
The Pirates also swept the throwing events as Colin Davenport won the shot put (51-3) and Zach Cowper captured the discus (140-5).
The sixth-place Hornets were led by Landon Dobbs, who won the pole vault (14-0).
The third-place Eagles won the other four events. Brandon Rice captured the 800 (1:58.86), Carlos Mata the 1,600 (4:32.58) and Jackson Marshall won the 3,200 (10:04.75). Additionally, Marshall, Mata, Brayden Konkler and Rice combined to capture the 3,200 relay (8:05.40).
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualify for next Thursday's Bloomington North Regional.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1. Jeffersonville 133, 2. Charlestown 117, 3. Austin 78, 4. Silver Creek 75, 5. Madison 72, 6. Henryville 42, 7. Southwestern 34, 8. Switzerland County 23, 9. Scottsburg 22, 10. Rock Creek 16, 11. Shawe Memorial 6, 12. New Washington 2.
100: 1. Jeremiah Brown (J) 10.83; 2. Nizaiah Carr (J) 11.11; 3. Jaxson Serna (SC) 11.67; 4. Rijkard Upchurch (RC) 11.90; 6. Chase Calhoun (SC) 11.98; 9. Ethan Vaughn (CH) 12.20.
200: 1. Brown (J) 21.95; 2. Carr (J) 22.29; 3. Jackson Taylor (SOUTH) 23.37; 5. Donovan Mosley (SC) 24.19; 6. Jackson Roberts (FC) 24.76; 7. Colin Gemme (CH) 26.44.
400: 1. Don Starling Jr. (J) 52.34; 2. Gemme (CH) 53.39; 3. Wyatt Chisman (CH) 53.60; 4. Roberts (FC) 54.42; 10. Cade Williams (J) 55.72; 12. Mac Rhodes (SC) 56.14; 13. Kelo Lee (SC) 56.36; 14. Gavin Abbott (H) 59.52; 16. Aiden Moffett (NW) 1:00.99; 18. Owen Kern (H) 1:04.25.
800: 1. Brandon Rice (A) 1:58.86; 2. Ryan Graham (SC) 2:02.83; 3. Keanu Wycoff (H) 2:04.57; 4. Austin Jewell (SC) 2:05.71; 6. Cameron Gemme (CH) 2:07.32; 7. Simeon Porcius (CH) 2:09.21; 8. Larry Lucio (J) 2:12.76; 9. Eli Benitos (RC) 2:18.41; 10. Cohen Briles (NW) 2:18.48; 14. Ethan Davis (J) 2:27.99; 15. Josiah Spicer (H) 2:28.67.
1,600: 1. Carlos Mata (A) 4:32.58; 2. Graham (SC) 4:40.43; 3. Sam Fewell (SM) 4:43.61; 5. Mason Oakley (CH) 4:55.78; 6. Ari Santos-Moore (J) 4:56.16; 8. Mason Tolliver (H) 5:00.71; 9. Briles (NW) 5:12.75; 10. Cooper Lee (CH) 5:15.23; 12. Benitos (RC) 5:19.09; 13. Dorian Gaines (J) 5:26.21; 14. Adam Spicer (H) 5:31.02; 16. A.J. Franklin (NW) 5:42.86.
3,200: 1. Jackson Marshall (A) 10:04.75; 2. Brayden Konkler (A) 10:09.10; 3. Jadon Muncy (SCOT) 10:12.26; 6. Karson Evans (H) 10:46.48; 7. Santos-Moore (J) 10:51.55; 8. Logan James (SC) 11:10.37; 10. David Baggett (SC) 11:34.61; 13. Kolton McDonald (CH) 12:58.45; 14. Denver Lopez Sanchez (CH) 12:59.69.
110 hurdles: 1. Lazarus Weobong (J) 14.72; 2. Jake Ottersbach (CH) 14.86; 3. Raijon Laird (J) 16.32; 5. Rhys Duncan (CH) 17.86; 8. Levi Lehaceanu (H) 19.16; 9. Jose Lopes-Pina (SC) 19.43.
300 hurdles: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 39.87; 2. Weobong (J) 41.68; 3. Garret Johnson (SOUTH) 43.45; 4. Jeremiah Coleman (SC) 44.62; 6. Duncan (CH) 45.71; 7. Laird (J) 46.62; 10. Lehaceanu (H) 48.56; 12. Nathan Burns (H) 52.69; 13. Franklin (NW) 1:01.72.
400 relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Brown, Carr, Starling, Weobong) 42.50; 2. Silver Creek (Coleman, Calhoun, Mosley, Serna) 44.93; 3. Switzerland County 45.97; 5. Charlestown (Vaughn, Devon Lockhart, Duncan, Colin Gemme) 47.07; 7. Rock Creek (Zion Mitchell, Zion Barnes, Roberts, Upchurch) 48.15.
1,600 relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Kyon Stephenson, Davis, Starling, Carr) 3:32.95; 2. Austin 3:34.93; 3. Silver Creek (Mosley, Lee, Rhodes, Graham) 3:41.12; 4. Charlestown (Chisman, Jones, Ca. Gemme, Co. Gemme) 3:42.79; 8. Henryville (Landon Dobbs, Myles Baker, Gavin Abbott, Wycoff) 3:57.53.
3,200 relay: 1. Austin 8:05.40; 2. Silver Creek (Jewell, Glenn Just, Brady Day, Graham) 8:24.68; 3. Madison 8:26.82; 4. Charlestown (Chisman, Jones, Ca. Gemme, Porcius) 8:31.98; 5. Jeffersonville (Davis, Gaines, Lucio, Williams) 8:38.17; 6. Henryville (Tolliver, J. Spicer, Evans, Wycoff) 8:51.52.
High jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 6-2; 2. Maven Dukes (H) 5-10; 3. Colton Copeland (M) 5-10; 4. Zarhon Calhoun (J) 5-10; 5. Travon Stevenson (J) 5-8; 6(tie). Briles (NW) 5-6; 9. Mitchell (RC) 5-4.
Pole vault: 1. Dobbs (H) 14-0; 2. Chip Cox (M) 14-0; 3. Mason Davis (M) 11-6; 6. Ezequiel de Castro (H) 9-0.
Long jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 22-1.75; 2. Starling (J) 21-1.5; 3. Dukes (H) 19-11; 4. Stevenson (J) 19-5; 7. Calhoun (SC) 19-0; 8. Upchurch (RC) 18-8.
Shot put: 1. Colin Davenport (CH) 51-3; 2. Zach Cowper (CH) 50-0; 3. Preston Whalen (J) 48-8; 4. Eli Newman (SC) 45-0; 7. Jackson Hobbs (SC) 38-10.
Discus: 1. Cowper (CH) 140-5; 2. Bryce Miller (M) 126-11; 3. Carter Harmon (SOUTH) 126-0; 4. Davenport (CH) 124-4; 5. Newman (SC) 122-3; 6. Whalen (J) 113-10.5.