Athletes around the state have begun to hit the track, and the field, this spring.
Once again, Clark and Floyd counties has a bumper crop of talent. With that in mind, here are 20 athletes to watch this season.
MYLES BAKER, HENRYVILLE
The sophomore sprinter had a fine freshman season for the Hornets.
He won the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Southern Athletic Conference Championships.
At the Madison Sectional, Baker took third in the 200 and eighth in the 100.
JEREMIAH BROWN, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior sprinter had a solid junior campaign for the Red Devils.
He took third in the 100 and finished fifth in the 200 at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.
At the sectional, Brown won the 200 and was second in the 100. The following week, he finished fourth in the 100 at the Bloomington North Regional.
BROCK CONRAD, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore thrower had a very strong freshman season for the Highlanders.
He was second in the shot put and discus at the HHC Championships.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, Conrad won the discus and was second in the shot put. He went on to place 14th in the shot put and 15th in the discus at the regional.
WILL CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior distance standout is coming off a sensational sophomore season.
At the HHC Championships, he won the 3,200-meter run and was second in the 1,600.
Conway went on to win the 3,200 at the sectional. Then at the Evansville Central Regional, he was part of the Highlanders’ victorious 3,200 relay team and also finished fourth in the 3,200.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Conway finished fourth in the 3,200 — in a school-record 9 minutes, 2.81 seconds — and also helped Floyd to a seventh-place finish in the 3,200 relay.
ZACH COWPER, CHARLESTOWN
The sophomore thrower had a fabulous freshman season for the Pirates.
He took third in both the discus and shot put at the MSC Championships.
At the sectional, Cowper won the discus and finished second in the shot put.
COLIN DAVENPORT, CHARLESTOWN
The senior thrower is coming off a strong junior campaign.
He won the shot put and finished fourth in the discus at the MSC meet.
At the sectional, Davenport was victorious in the shot put and finished fourth in the discus.
LANDON DOBBS, HENRYVILLE
The sophomore pole-vaulter had a fine freshman season for the Hornets.
He took third in both the sectional and regional in the pole vault. Dobbs went on to take 20th in the event at the IHSAA State Finals.
GUS ERNSTBERGER, PROVIDENCE
The sophomore had a strong freshman campaign.
At the sectional, he was a member of the Pioneers’ victorious 1,600 relay team and was the runner-up in the 400.
Ernstberger then helped Providence to a second-place finish in the 1,600 relay, while also taking sixth in the 400, at the Evansville Central Regional.
At the IHSAA State Finals, he helped the Pioneers take 12th in the 1,600 relay.
JOHN FULMER, NEW ALBANY
The senior distance runner is coming off a solid junior season.
He took third in the 800 at the HHC Championships. Then, at the regional, he helped the Bulldogs’ 3,200 relay team to a runner-up finish while also placing ninth in the 800.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Fulmer aided New Albany to a 14th-place finish in the 3,200 relay.
MAX GRANGIER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior all-around point-scorer is coming off a strong junior campaign for the Highlanders.
At the sectional, he won the 300 hurdles and was also a member of Floyd’s victorious 3,200 relay team. He also took second in the long jump and was a member of the Highlanders’ runner-up 1,600 relay team.
Grangier was a two-time winner at the regional, finishing first in the 300 hurdles and with the 3,200 relay team. He also placed seventh in the long jump.
At the IHSAA State Finals, he helped the Highlanders to a seventh-place finish in the 3,200 relay and took ninth in the 300 hurdles.
AUSTIN JEWELL, SILVER CREEK
The senior middle-distance specialist is coming off a solid junior season.
He finished fourth in the 800 at the sectional before placing sixth in that event at the regional.
DAKOTA JOHNSON, NEW ALBANY
The junior had a strong sophomore season.
He was second in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles, while also helping the Bulldogs’ 400 relay team to a second-place finish, at the sectional.
Johnson went on to place sixth in the 110 hurdles at the regional.
BEN KELLY, PROVIDENCE
The senior had a solid junior campaign for the Pioneers.
At the sectional, he helped Providence to victory in the 1,600 relay while also taking third in the 1,600 run.
At the regional, Kelly went on to help the Pioneers to a runner-up finish in the 1,600 relay while taking seventh in the 1,600.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Kelly helped Providence to 12th in the 1,600 relay.
KADEN KRUER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior hurdle specialist had a very strong junior season.
At the sectional, he won the 110 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles. Additionally, he helped the Highlanders’ 400 relay team to victory and their 1,600 relay team to second place.
At the regional, Kruer won the 110 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles.
At the IHSAA State Finals, he took 12th in the 110 hurdles.
AARON LORD, NEW ALBANY
The senior distance standout had a solid junior campaign.
At the sectional, he helped the Bulldogs’ 3,200 relay team to a runner-up finish while taking third in the 3,200. He went on to place fifth in the 3,200 at the regional.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Lord helped New Albany’s 3,200 relay team to a 14th-place finish.
AIDAN LORD, NEW ALBANY
The senior distance standout had a strong junior season for the Bulldogs.
At the HCC Championships, he won the 1,600 in a meet-record 4 minutes, 16.80 seconds.
At the sectional, he was second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800. Additionally, he was a member of the Dogs’ runner-up 3,200 relay team.
At the regional he finished fourth in the 1,600.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Lord helped New Albany’s 3,200 relay team to a 14th-place finish.
JAKE OTTERSBACH, CHARLESTOWN
The senior had an outstanding junior season.
At the MSC Championships, he won four events — the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the long jump and the high jump.
The senior won the sectional title in the high jump and long jump and was second in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles last year.
At the Bloomington North Regional he won the 110 hurdles and the long jump while taking third in the high jump.
At the IHSAA State Finals, he finished fifth in the 110 hurdles and tied for 12th in the long jump.
KYON STEPHENSON, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior is coming off a very solid junior season.
At the Madison Sectional, he helped the Red Devils’ 400 and 1,600 relay teams to victory while also taking third in the 100.
KADEN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior literally leapt onto the local, and state, scene in his junior season.
After clearing only 5-10 as a sophomore, Stewart leaped 6-5 to win the HHC title.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, he broke the 40-year-old school-record and cleared 6-10 1/4 to win.
He leaped 6-8 at the regional, then 6-8 again at the IHSAA State Finals to take second.
Stewart has signed with Purdue.
LAZARUS WEOBONG, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior hurdler-jumper is coming off a breakout junior season for the Red Devils.
After winning the 110 hurdles at the HHC Championships, Weobong took third in the long jump and finished fourth in both hurdle races at the sectional, where he was also part of Jeff’s victorious 400 relay team.
He went on to place seventh in the 110 hurdles at the regional.
15 MORE TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Darius Atkins, Floyd Central; Nizaiah Carr, Jeffersonville; Logan Craig, Clarksville; Maven Dukes, Henryville; Jake Grangier, Floyd Central; Luke Jorden, Providence; Isaac Kaiser, Floyd Central; Ke’vonne Murrell, Clarksville; Noah Nifong, Floyd Central; Alexander Pinckney, Christian Academy; Mac Rhodes, Silver Creek; Tawan Stevenson, Jeffersonville; Briar Weatherford, Borden; Preston Whalen, Jeffersonville; Keanu Wycoff, Henryville.
