SELLERSBURG — Short-handed New Albany rolled to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 win at Rock Creek on Tuesday night.
Playing without outside hitters Johnathan Clifton and Chase Walters, who were participating in a golf match, Landen Kirk and Noah Johnson stepped up to shoulder the offensive load for the Bulldogs.
Kirk tallied a team-high eight kills while Johnson recorded six.
"Landen is starting to get his timing down and is starting to understand how to place his shots to score. Noah is very aggressive and always looks to score on balls passed tight to the net and overpasses," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "As a coach, it's great to see some of the skills carry over from other sports onto the volleyball court. Landen is a great leaper and jumps off two feet well, which you can see from basketball. Noah's aggressiveness at the net is similar to his poaching ability on the tennis court.
"The unsung hero for the Bulldogs tonight was Quincy Rainey. He served incredibly tough and made smart decisions running the offense to give a variety of players opportunities to score."
Rainey dished out a team-high 13 assists and also registered four service aces while Henry Ryan topped the team in aces (six) and digs (11).
New Albany (6-0) is scheduled to face the host Warriors and Columbus East in a three-team round robin at Scottsburg on Monday.
NEW ALBANY 3, ROCK CREEK 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Rock Creek 12 14 15
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Landen Kirk 8, Noah Johnson 6, Brayden Hurst 5.
Blocks: Kurt Geron 2, Dick Ni 1, Ryne Blair 1, Johnson 1.
Assists: Quincy Rainey 13, Jacob Corbett 5.
Aces: Henry Ryan 6, Rainey 4, Johnson 4, Colin Thurston 3.
Digs: Ryan 11, Thurston 5, Johnson 3, Rainey 3.
