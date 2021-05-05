NEW ALBANY — New Albany celebrated its Senior Night by outlasting visiting Floyd Central 25-14, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23 Tuesday night at Hazelwood.
The victory avenged an earlier five-set loss to the Highlanders, for the Bulldogs. The same two teams will face-off again Thursday night in the rubber match.
Tuesday night, New Albany got off to a fast start against Floyd.
“The offense was really efficient and we were picking up all the off-speed shots Floyd hit early in the match,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said. “In the first set our block was touching everything, making it easy for our defenders to make plays.”
The Highlanders responded to take the second set before New Albany responded by taking the next two, and the match.
In the final set, the Bulldogs trailed 20-16 before reeling off seven straight points. A short time later it was tied at 23-all before a DaVaughn Stovall kill was followed by a Floyd attacking error.
Joh Clifton led the New Albany offense with 15 kills.
“(He) scored in a variety of ways — rolling the ball over the block, swinging with power, and tooling the block for points,” Woosley said. “Henry Ryan stepped up big in serve-receive. Every time we needed to get out of a rotation Henry would deliver pass after pass. He doesn’t get enough credit for the dirty work he does in the back row.”
Clifton also topped the team in service aces (four) and digs (17). Ryan finished with seven digs. Meanwhile, Kaiden Calloway dished out 16 assists and recorded four blocks.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Floyd Central 14 24 18 23
New Albany 25 22 25 25
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: John Clifton 15, DaVaughn Stovall 7, Ryne Blair 6, Kaiden Calloway 1, Quincy Rainey 1, Towner Perry 1.
Blocks: Calloway 4, Perry 3, Rainey 2, Blair 1.
Assists: Calloway 16, Rainey 9.
Aces: John Clifton 4, Chase Walters 2, Henry Ryan 2, Blair 1, Calloway 1.
Digs: Clifton 17, Ryan 7, Walters 7, Drew Parr 6, Calloway 5, DaVaughn Stovall 3, Blair 2, Perry 2.
