New Albany rallied from two sets down for a 23-25, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-12 triumph over rival Floyd Central on Thursday night.
Johnathan Clifton had a double-double (23 kills, 12 digs) to lead the Bulldogs to victory.
"The Bulldogs got off to a very slow start in the first and second sets," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "We were struggling to find a rhythm offensively and the speed of the Floyd Central attack gave us problems. Once the third set came around we were starting to find our groove and Johnathan Clifton went on a huge service run to open the game for us. Johnathan is a very gifted volleyball player who can make something out of nothing. He gave us a comfortable lead in the third set to allow us to build momentum. As the set was winding down the score was tight and Chase Walters poked a ball to the corner to give the Bulldogs a 2-point advantage and Henry Ryan went on a service run. In the fourth set freshman, Davis Barber stepped up and made some huge digs in the backcourt to keep the rallies alive. As Davis Barber, Henry Ryan and Chase Walters started to make more plays defensively our bench became alive giving huge amounts of energy to the guys on the floor. The fifth set was tightly-contested much of the way and Chase Walters was able to score 2 of his six kills in the short set to help balance out our offense."
New Albany (4-0) is scheduled to play Scottsburg on Monday.
NEW ALBANY 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
New Albany 23 14 25 25 15
Floyd Central 25 25 19 21 12
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Johnathan Clifton 23, Chase Walters 6, Ryne Blair 3, Kurt Geron 2.
Blocks: Blair 4, Geron 2, Clifton 2, Quincy Rainey 2, Jacob Corbett 1.
Assists: Rainey 18, Corbett 10, Henry Ryan 3.
Aces: Clifton 5, Ryan 3, Rainey 1, Walters 1.
Digs: Ryan 12, Clifton 12, Walters 10, Rainey 9, Davis Barber 9.
JV score: Floyd Central 25-9, 25-13.
