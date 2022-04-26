SCOTTSBURG — New Albany stayed perfect with a pair of victories at Scottsburg on Monday night.
The Bulldogs beat Columbus East 25-13, 25-20 and swept the Warriors 25-16, 25-20.
In the win over the Olympians, Johnathan Clifton topped the team in kills (11) and service aces (seven). Jacob Corbett (10) and Quincy Rainey (eight) combined for 18 assists while Henry Ryan recorded 11 digs and five aces.
In the win over the Warriors, Dick Ni (four) and Noah Johnson (four) combined for eight kills while Rainey dished out a team-best nine assists. Clifton finished with four aces while Colin Thurston topped the team with five digs.
The Bulldogs (8-0) will travel across the Ohio River to face Louisville Holy Cross at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
.
NEW ALBANY 2, COLUMBUS EAST 0
New Albany 25 25
Columbus East 13 20
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Johnathan Clifton 11, Chase Walters 4, Brayden Hurst 3.
Blocks: Ryne Blair 2, Clifton 1.
Assists: Jacob Corbett 10, Quincy Rainey 8.
Aces: Clifton 7, Henry Ryan 5, Rainey 3.
Digs: Ryan 11, Rainey 5, Corbett 3, Clifton 3.
.
NEW ALBANY 2, SCOTTSBURG 0
New Albany 25 25
Scottsburg 16 20
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Dick Ni 4, Noah Johnson 4, Clifton 3, Kurt Geron 2.
Blocks: Geron 1, Rainey 1.
Assists: Rainey 9, Corbett 4.
Aces: Clifton 4, Blair 2, Landen Kirk 2.
Digs: Colin Thurston 5, Ryan 4, Clifton 4, Garrett Skeens 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.