JEFFERSONVILLE — Johnathan Clifton had 16 kills and seven digs to lead New Albany to a 25-10, 27-25, 25-9 win at Jeffersonville on Wednesday evening.
Also for the Bulldogs, Quincy Rainey (11) and Jacob Corbett (10) combined for 21 assists while Ryne Blair totaled five blocks and Henry Ryan recorded four service aces.
Chase Tooheny led the way for the Red Devils with 16 assists, seven digs and three aces. Luke Stracener topped the attack with nine kills.
New Albany (10-0) will host DeSales on Thursday night at Hazelwood Middle School.
NEW ALBANY 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
New Albany 25 27 25
Jeffersonville 10 25 9
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: NA — Johnathan Clifton 16, Chase Walters 3, Kurt Geron 3, Quincy Rainey 3, Ryne Blair 2. J — Luke Stracener 9, Ethan Phillips 4.
Blocks: NA — Blair 5, Clifton 2, Quincy Rainey 2.
Assists: NA — Rainey 11, Jacob Corbett 10. J — Chase Toohey 16.
Aces: NA — Henry Ryan 4, Clifton 3, Rainey 2, Walters 1. J — Toohey 3.
Digs: NA — Clifton 7, Ryan 7, Rainey 3. J — Tooheny 7.
