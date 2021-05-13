SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek swept New Albany 25-22, 25-23, 25-12 in a regional semifinal match in the IBVCA State Tournament.
Zachary Zimmerman tallied a team-high 15 kills while Ben Landers and Isaac Hinton added 11 and nine, respectively, for the Dragons. Hinton also dished out 17 assists while Landers recorded 11 digs.
"Silver Creek had a lot of guys step up tonight," Dragons coach Jeff Zimmerman said. "This was the sixth time we've played New Albany this year and every match was a battle. We knew going in that we were going to have to play well to beat them.
"We have a solid group of guys who have been with the program for four years. The guys get better every match. When you have four guys with close to double-digit kills you have to play well. Our passing led to some great swings. Our setters did a great job putting the hitters in a position to be successful."
The Dragons (13-2) will face the winner between Covenant Christian and Bishop Chatard in a Round of 16 match at 11 a.m. Saturday at Chatard.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, finish their inaugural season with a 3-8 record.
"It was great to see the guys grow as players and come together as a team throughout the season," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "Although our overall record doesn't show it, we were competitive in every match. The future of New Albany boys' volleyball is very bright and we are very thankful to these 15 guys for helping start the tradition at New Albany High School."
SILVER CREEK 3, NEW ALBANY 0
New Albany 22 23 12
Silver Creek 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: NA — John Clifton 10, Gage Milligan 3, Kaiden Calloway 2, Ryne Blair 2, Quincy Rainey 2, Chase Walters 2. SC — Zachary Zimmerman 15, Ben Landers 11, Isaac Hinton 9, Jarrett Garr 4.
Blocks: NA — Blair 1. SC — Hinton 2.
Assists: NA — Calloway 9, Rainey 6. SC — Hinton 17, Mattox Colone 14, Landers 2.
Aces: NA — Clifton 4, Henry Ryan 2, Colin Thurston 1. SC — Landers 2, Zimmerman 2.
Digs: NA — Ryan 11, Walters 6, Clifton 5, Thurston 3, Calloway 3, Gage Milligan 1. SC — Landers 11, Thavisha Jayawardana 7, Zimmerman 5.
