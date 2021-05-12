LOUISVILLE — Silver Creek rallied to outlast New Albany 26-28, 25-11, 18-16 in the Kentucky Boys Volleyball Association state tournament on Tuesday night at MidAmerica Sports Center.
For the Dragons, senior Isaac Hinton had 11 kills, seven assists and two blocks to lead the way. Zachary Zimmerman added 11 kills and three digs while Mattox Colone dished out 13 assists for Creek.
The Dragons (12-2) and Bulldogs (3-6) will meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday night in the first round of the IBVCA State Tournament. Floyd Central (5-8), meanwhile, will face Cardinal Ritter (13-12) in another first-round match.
.
SILVER CREEK 2, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 28 11 16
Silver Creek 26 25 18
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Isaac Hinton 11, Zachary Zimmerman 11, Jarrett Garr 2.
Blocks: Hinton 2, Ben Landers 2.
Assists: Mattox Colone 13, Hinton 7, Landers 2.
Aces: Garr 2.
Digs: Garr 7, Zimmerman 3.
