SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek celebrated its Senior Night with a 25-13, 25-22 sweep over New Albany on Monday night.
Senior Isaac Hinton led the way with a double-double, tallying 13 kills and 12 assists. Zachary Zimmerman added nine digs and eight kills for the Dragons.
SILVER CREEK 2, NEW ALBANY 0
New Albany 13 22
Silver Creek 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Isaac Hinton 13, Zachary Zimmerman 8, Ben Landers 5, Jarrett Garr 2.
Blocks: Landers 2.
Assists: Hinton 12, Mattox Colone 9, Jack Slater 4, Zimmerman 2.
Aces: Hinton 3.
Digs: Zimmerman 9, Thavisha Jayawardana 6, Garr 5, Landers 4, Colone 2.
