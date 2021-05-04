IMG_2123.jpg

Silver Creek's seniors are honored. 

 Photo submitted

SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek celebrated its Senior Night with a 25-13, 25-22 sweep over New Albany on Monday night.

Senior Isaac Hinton led the way with a double-double, tallying 13 kills and 12 assists. Zachary Zimmerman added nine digs and eight kills for the Dragons.

SILVER CREEK 2, NEW ALBANY 0

New Albany 13 22

Silver Creek 25 25

MATCH STATISTICS

Kills: Isaac Hinton 13, Zachary Zimmerman 8, Ben Landers 5, Jarrett Garr 2.

Blocks: Landers 2.

Assists: Hinton 12, Mattox Colone 9, Jack Slater 4, Zimmerman 2.

Aces: Hinton 3.

Digs: Zimmerman 9, Thavisha Jayawardana 6, Garr 5, Landers 4, Colone 2.

