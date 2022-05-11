SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek and Floyd Central both fell in the semifinals of the Kentuckiana Boys Volleyball Association Tournament on Tuesday night.
The Dragons defeated New Albany 25-23, 26-24 while the Highlanders downed Louisville DeSales 26-24, 11-25, 16-14 in first-round matches.
In the semifinals, Louisville Trinity topped Floyd 25-13, 25-10 while Louisville St. Xavier clipped Creek 25-14, 25-10.
The Shamrocks went on to top the Tigers 25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 25-22 in the final.
For the Dragons, Myles Rountree (15) and Zachary Zimmerman (14) combined for 29 kills while Cole Davidson (27) and Preston Killen (22) teamed up for 49 assists. Zimmerman also topped the team in digs (15) and service aces (four) while Ben Bluehs contributed five blocks.
Johnathan Clifton topped the 'Dogs with 17 kills while Quincy Rainey (10) and Jacob Corbett (eight) combined for 18 assists. Henry Ryan led the defense with 12 digs.
Fifth-seeded New Albany will host a IBVCA regional Saturday. They 'Dogs will host Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. before 12th-seeded Brebeuf faces Center Grove at 11:30 a.m. The winners will play for the regional title at 4 p.m. in the Doghouse.
Thirteenth-seeded Silver Creek will face Franklin Central in a regional match at fourth-seeded Cathedral.
KENTUCKIANA BOYS VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT
Tuesday at Silver Creek
First round: Silver Creek d. New Albany 25-23, 26-24; Floyd Central d. Louisville DeSales 26-24, 11-25, 16-14.
Semifinals: St. Xavier d. Silver Creek 25-14, 25-10; Trinity d. Floyd Central 25-13, 25-10.
Final: Trinity d. St. X 25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 25-22
All-tournament team: Myles Rountree & Zachary Zimmerman (Silver Creek); Clayton Roark, Carson Rees, Landon Shroyer & Ty McCaw(St. X); Jordan Fonda & Riley Mingus (Floyd Central); Henry Ryan & Jonathan Clifton (New Albany); Brandon Gitscher & Caleb Grimm (Trinity).
SC STATISTICS
Myles Rountree: 15 kills, 3 aces; Zachary Zimmerman: 14 kills, 4 aces, 15 digs; Ben Bluehs: 5 blocks; Cole Davidson: 27 assists; Preston Killen: 22 assists; Lucas Densford: 5 kills.
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Johnathan Clifton 17, Chase Walters 3, Kurt Geron 3.
Assists: Quincy Rainey 10, Jacob Corbett 8, Henry Ryan 2.
Aces: Ryan 3, Colin Thurston 1, Clifton 1.
Blocks: Geron 3, Ahmon Givens 1, Ryne Blair 1, Clifton 1.
Digs: Ryan 12, Rainey 8, Clifton 5, Thurston 3.
