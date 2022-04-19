SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek rallied for a 21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-10 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Monday night.
Zachary Zimmerman (15 kills, 25 digs), Myles Rountree (13 kills, 13 digs) and Preston Killen (12 assists, 13 digs) each recorded double-doubles for the Dragons. Cole Davidson dished out a team-high 29 assists while Ben Bluehs and Lucas Densford had two solo blocks apiece.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Floyd Central 25 25 21 20 10
Silver Creek 21 20 25 25 15
SC MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Zachary Zimmerman 15, Myles Rountree 13, Ben Bluehs 9, Cole Davidson 7, Cameron Wheeler 4, Lucas Densford 3.
Blocks: Bluehs 2, Densford 2, Davidson 1, Zimmerman 1.
Assists: Davidson 29, Preston Killen 12, Densford 4.
Aces: Zimmerman 3, Killen 2, Rountree 1.
Digs: Zimmerman 25, Killen 13, Rountree 13, Densford 10, Davidson 7, Evan Spear 4, Bluehs 1.
.
'DOGS DOWN WARRIORS
SCOTTSBURG — Visiting New Albany stayed perfect with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-22 sweep of Scottsburg on Monday night.
Johnathan Clifton and Noah Johnson led a balanced Bulldogs attack with five kills apiece. Quincy Rainey (nine) and Jacob Corbett (seven) combined for 16 assists while Colin Kruer had five of his team's 19 service aces.
Defensively, Henry Ryan recorded 14 digs while Kurt Geron and Ryne Blair had two solo blocks apiece.
"Tonight we were able to rotate our lineups a bit because of multi-sport athletes, injuries and also work schedules. We were able to get some of our guys important varsity reps and work on improving our game," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "Landen Kirk and Noah Johson did a nice job filling in and scoring as outside hitters. Henry Ryan was picking everything up in the backcourt that Scottsburg could throw at us. He went head-first into the bleachers on multiple occasions to save what most people would assume were lost balls. However, every time Henry made a hustle play we were able to win the rally. We also tried running a 5-1 for the first time and Quincy Rainey and Ryne Blair looked fluid in their new positions. It has been great to see the guys willing to try something new and it pays off in a match."
The Bulldogs (5-0) are scheduled to visit Rock Creek on Tuesday.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, SCOTTSBURG 0
Scottsburg 11 10 22
New Albany 25 25 25
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Johnathan Clifton 5, Noah Johnson 5, Landen Kirk 4, Kurt Geron 2, Drew Farnsley 2, Dick Ni 2, Ryne Blair 2, Chase Walters 2, Brayden Hurst 1, Colin Kruer 1.
Blocks: Geron 2, Blair 2, Johnson 1.
Assists: Quincy Rainey 9, Jacob Corbett 7, Kruer 4, Henry Ryan 4.
Aces: Kruer 5, Ryan 3, Colin Thurston 2, Geron 2, Clifton 2, Rainey 2, Blair 1, Johnson 1, Walters 1.
Digs: Ryan 14, Johnson 5, Kruer 3, Garrett Skeens 2, Thurston 2, Rainey 1, Walters 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.