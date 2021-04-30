SELLERSBURG — Zachary Zimmerman and Isaac Hinton combined for 25 kills to lead host Silver Creek to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 sweep of visiting New Albany on Thursday night.
Zimmerman tallied 13 successful spikes while Hinton tallied 12. Zimmerman also topped the team with a trio of total blocks while Hinton dished out a team-best 17 assists to go along with seven digs.
Thavisha Jayawardana led the defense with 11 digs while Jarrett Garr added nine to go along with eight kills.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, NEW ALBANY 0
New Albany 20 19 21
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Zachary Zimmerman 13, Isaac Hinton 12, Jarrett Garr 8, Jack Slater 3.
Blocks: Z. Zimmerman 3, Hinton 2, Slater 2.
Assists: Hinton 17, Mattox Colone 7, Slater 6.
Aces: Garr 2.
Digs: Thavisha Jayawardana 11, Garr 9, Hinton 7, Hayden Zimmerman 3, Ben Bluehs 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.