JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Silver Creek swept Jeffersonville 25-12, 25-21, 25-22 on Thursday night.
Cole Davidson and Zachary Zimmerman helped lead the Dragons to victory. Davidson topped the team in assists (eight), service aces (three) and digs (nine) while finishing with four kills, one behind Zimmerman, who also had seven digs.
Luke Stracner led the Red Devils with 10 kills while Chase Toohey dished out 25 assists and Juan Garcia recorded six digs.
SILVER CREEK 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Jeffersonville 12 21 22
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: SC — Zachary Zimmerman 5, Cole Davidson 4, Myles Rountree 4, Ben Bluehs 3, Cameron Wheeler 2, Lucas Densford 1, Preston Killen. J — Luke Stracner 10.
Blocks: SC — Bluehs 1, Densford 1, Rountree 1, Wheeler 1, Zimmerman 1.
Assists: SC — Davidson 8, Killen 7, Spear 2, Wheeler 1. J — Chase Toohey 25.
Aces: SC — Davidson 3, Bluehs 2, Rountree 2, Zimmerman 2, Spear 1.
Digs: SC — Davidson 9, Zimmerman 7, Killen 4, Rountree 4, Evan Spear 4, Densford 2, Bluehs 1. J — Juan Garcia 6.
