SCOTTSBURG — Visiting Silver Creek swept Scottsburg 25-17, 25-15, 25-10 Monday night.

Zachary Zimmerman topped the team in kills (13) and digs (seven) while he and Preston Killen tied for the team lead in service aces (three each).

Ben Bluehs (eight) and Lucas Densford (seven) also combined for 15 kills while Evan Spear and Killen contributed six and five digs, respectively. Meanwhile, Cole Davidson (16) and Killen (13) combined for 29 assists. 

SILVER CREEK 3, SCOTTSBURG 0

Silver Creek     25     25     25

Scottsburg       17     15     10 

SC MATCH STATISTICS

     Kills: Zachary Zimmerman 13, Ben Bluehs 8, Lucas Densford 7, Cameron Wheeler 3, Cole Davidson 1, Myles Rountree 1.

     Aces: Zimmerman 3, Preston Killen 3, Rountree 2, Cole Davidson 1, Evan Spear 1.

     Assists: Davidson 16, Killen 13, Densford 1, Wheeler 1, Zimmerman 1.

     Blocks: Davidson 1, Densford 1, Rountree 1.

     Digs: Zimmerman 7, Spear 6, Killen 5, Rountree 4, Davidson 3.

