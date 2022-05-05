NEW ALBANY — New Albany celebrated its Senior Night with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of visiting Jeffersonville on Wednesday evening at the Doghouse.
Johnathan Clifton tallied 12 kills and six service aces to lead the Bulldogs' offensive attack while Quincy Rainey (13) and Jacob Corbett (eight) combined for 21 assists. Henry Ryan, who also finished with five aces, also topped the team with 11 digs while Colin Thurston and Clifton compiled eight apiece.
"It was the first time we were able to host a match in the main gym at New Albany High School. The guys were pumped to have the opportunity to play in front of their peers and represent their school," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "Our nine seniors have helped lay the groundwork for our young program and have set an incredibly high standard. I can't thank Ahmon Givens, Drew Farnsley, Dick Ni, Ryne Blair, Jacob Corbett, Noah Johnson, Johnathan Clifton, Quincy Rainey and Chase Walters enough. These guys were all willing to pick up a brand new sport and have helped bring boys' volleyball to Southern Indiana."
The Bulldogs (12-1, 11-0 in IBVCA play) play Jac-Cen-Del at Silver Creek at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 20 16 19
New Albany 25 25 25
Kills: Johnathan Clifton 12, Chase Walters 3, Quincy Rainey 3, Landen Kirk 2, Ryne Blair 2, Noah Johnson 2.
Assists: Rainey 13, Jacob Corbett 8.
Aces: Clifton 6, Henry Ryan 5, Rainey 2.
Digs: Ryan 11, Colin Thurston 8, Clifton 8, Davis Barber 4, Rainey 4.
Blocks: Clifton 1.
