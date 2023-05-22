INDIANAPOLIS — Jeffersonville’s season came to an end Saturday.
Perry Meridian downed the Red Devils 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 in one semifinal of the Hamilton Southeastern Regional in the Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association Tournament.
Luke Stracener led Jeff’s offensive attack with 11 kills and Lars Forgber added five while senior setter Chase Toohey dished out 21 assists.
Senior Anthony Williams led the Red Devils’ defense with seven digs while Stracener and Forgber added five apiece.
The Falcons went on to beat the host Royals in the regional final later Saturday to earn a spot in the Final Four.
Jeffersonville finished the season 16-13, including 15-7 against Indiana schools, after winning only four matches in 2022.
