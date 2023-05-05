SELLERSBURG — Jeffersonville celebrated its Senior Night with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-21 victory over visiting Silver Creek on Thursday evening at Johnson Arena.
Cam Wheeler led the Dragons with seven kills while Preston Killen added five. Killen also dished out 16 assists. Meanwhile, Evan Spear recorded three service aces.
Defensively, Morgan Scherzinger recorded eight digs while Killen and Sam Harris had five apiece. Additionally, Isaiah Ball recorded two solo blocks.
