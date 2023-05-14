JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville defended its home court Saturday.
The Red Devils won a pair of matches at Johnson Arena to claim the Jeffersonville Sectional.
The Devils (16-12) advance to face No. 7 Perry Meridian, the winner of its sectional, in Saturday's Hamilton Southeastern Regional of the Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association Tournament. The host Royals, who are ranked fourth in the state, will face Fort Wayne Carroll, the winner of the Fort Wayne Northrop Sectional, in the other regional semi. The winners will meet in the final later Saturday.
In the first match of the day, Silver Creek swept Scottsburg 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 before New Albany rallied from two sets down to outlast Madison 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-9 in the second one, and first semifinal.
Offensively, Davis Krebs led the victorious Bulldogs with 18 kills and Henry Ryan had 15 while Kurt Geron finished with 42 assists. Defensively, senior Brayden Hurst tallied 10 total blocks while Krebs recorded five. Colin Thurston registered a team-best 28 digs while Davis Barber finished with 14 and Ryan 11.
In the second semi, the Red Devils went the distance in defeating the Dragons 17-25, 25-19, 25-17, 19-25, 15-8.
Luke Stracener led Jeff with 16 kills while Chase Toohey dished out 28 assists. Toohey also topped the team with 13 digs while Lars Forgber added 12. Jhan Hernandez recorded a team-best four total blocks while Stracener and Lee Clark had three apiece.
Cameron Wheeler paced Creek with seven kills while Preston Killen dished out 16 assists. Defensively for the Dragons, Morgan Scherzinger tallied a team-best eight digs while Wheeler recorded three total blocks.
In the final, Jeff downed the Bulldogs 28-30, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 to earn the title.
Stracener tallied a match-best 25 kills while Forgber added 13 for the victorious Devils, who received a match-high 44 assists from Toohey.
Defensively, Forgber paced Jeffersonville with 15 kills. Stracener added 11 while Toohey and Connor Seifried chipped in with 10 apiece.
Offensively for the ‘Dogs (9-8), Ryan led the way with 16 kills while Krebs tallied 10 and Geron dished out 30 assists.
Defensively for New Albany, Krebs recorded five total blocks while Thurston led the way with 17 digs.
While not an officially IHSAA-sanctioned sport, boys' volleyball is in its first year of "Emerging" status with the possibility of eventually achieving full status with the organization.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Saturday's final at Johnson Arena
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 30 17 23 16
Jeffersonville 28 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: NA — Henry Ryan 16, Davis Krebs 10, Davis Barber 7, Zakke Youell 3, Brayden Hurst 2, Kurt Geron 1. J — Luke Stracener 25, Lars Forgber 13, Lee Clark 8, Chase Toohey 4, Jhan Hernandez 3, E. Phillips 2.
Service aces: NA — Colin Thurston 1, Geron 1, Krebs 1. J — Stracener 2, Toohey 1, Connor Seifried 1, Phillips 1.
Total blocks: NA — Krebs 5, Brayden Hurst 4, Geron 3, Youell 2. J — Stracener 2, Hernandez 2, Toohey 1, Phillips 1, Clark 1.
Digs: NA — Thurston 17, Ryan 12, Barber 11, Krebs 6, Geron 5, Garrett Skeens 2. J — Forgber 15, Stracener 11, Toohey 10, Seifried 10, Anthony Williams 4, Phillips 4, Clark 2, Hernandez 2.
Assists: NA — Geron 30, Barber 2, Thurston 2, Krebs 1, Ryan 1, Skeens 1. J — Toohey 44, Seifried 2, Stracener 1, Williams 1.
