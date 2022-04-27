LOUISVILLE — Visiting New Albany remained unbeaten on the season with a 15-25, 25-16, 25-17, 18-25, 15-6 win at Louisville Holy Cross on Tuesday evening.
Henry Ryan led the Bulldogs with a double-double (12 kills, 13 digs) to go along with a team-best six service aces. Quincy Rainey (14) and Jacob Corbett (12) combined for 26 assists while Colin Thurston recorded 13 digs. Kurt Geron gave New Albany a lift off the bench with five blocks, five kills and three aces.
"Holy Cross came out and punched us in the mouth in the first set. They were picking up everything on the defensive end and some of our guys were getting frustrated," Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said. "After dropping the first set, Coach Jennifer Barnes took the Bulldogs out of the gym and helped them refocus on the mental game. We also made a lineup change and brought Kurt Geron into the game. He made an immediate impact. He had a big kill and two huge blocks at the start of the second set to motivate and energize the team. Kurt was a huge catalyst that changed the momentum of the game. We got out to a 10-2 lead and never looked back from there over the next two sets.
"We played a majority of this game without senior outside hitter Johnathan Clifton. This allowed other guys to player bigger roles and have the opportunity to step up. Henry Ryan calmly paced our offense for the night. He hasn’t ever played front row for us, but his game has really improved over the past year and he is much more confident in himself. He led the Bulldogs with 12 kills. Colin Thurston was huge for us, filling in for Henry at the libero spot. Colin was rock-solid in serve-receive and consistently allowed our setters to set an efficient offense. Colin had a career-high with three digs. Johnathan Clifton arrived in the start of the fifth set after competing in a golf match for New Albany. He tallied seven kills and one ace as we finished off the match."
New Albany (9-0) is scheduled to visit Jeffersonville on Wednesday evening.
NEW ALBANY 3, LOU. HOLY CROSS 2
New Albany 15 25 25 18 15
Lou. Holy Cross 25 16 17 25 6
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Henry Ryan 12, Johnathan Clifton 7, Noah Johnson 6, Kurt Geron 5.
Blocks: Geron 5, Johnson 5, Ryne Blair 3.
Assists: Quincy Rainey 14, Jacob Corbett 12.
Aces: Ryan 6, Geron 3, Colin Thurston 2, Rainey 2.
Digs: Thurston 13, Ryan 13, Johnson 6, Rainey 5.
DEVILS WIN 1ST MATCH
PEKIN — Jeffersonville picked up the first win in program history, rallying for a 20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 win at Eastern on Tuesday evening.
For the Red Devils, Chase Toohey recorded nine aces, four kills and 20 assists; Luke Stacener totaled eight aces and five kills; Ethan Phillips tallied 10 kills; and Juan Garcia totaled 12 aces.
