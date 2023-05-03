NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany swept Scottsburg for a 25-10, 25-12, 25-14 victory Wednesday evening.
RED DEVILS TAME MUSTANGS
LOUISVILLE — Jeffersonville swept host Louisville Moore 25-13, 25-7, 25-15 Wednesday evening.
Sports Reporter
